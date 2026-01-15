Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Thursday morning, 15 January, the daily Aer Lingus arrival from New York to Manchester airport actually operated. It was the first flight number EI44 to take off for a week, after repeated cancellations of the link due to what the Irish airline called “technical and operational issues”.

Since early December many thousands of Aer Lingus passengers on the route – as well as the Manchester-Orlando EI45 link – have had their flights grounded at short notice.

Simon Williams posted on X (formerly Twitter): “@Aer Lingus Absolutely disgusting customer service from you!! We have had no email to tell us that you had cancelled our flights from America. When my wife phoned you up, a very rude man hung up on her when she was trying to find out what on earth we are supposed to do!!”

A spokesperson for the airline said: “Aer Lingus sincerely apologises for the cancellation of some direct flights from Manchester to JFK earlier this week due to technical and operational issues.

“In instances where direct flights are cancelled, Aer Lingus is reaccommodating the vast majority of customers on alternative flights via Dublin to JFK, and also with partner airlines.”

Most stranded passengers have been rebooked on the Irish airline’s connecting flights via Dublin, arriving over two hours or more behind schedule. Under air passengers’ rights rules, known as Regulation 261, travellers are due hundreds of pounds in compensation. Were all affected customers to claim their entitlement, the potential bill for Aer Lingus could run into millions.

Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to be flown to their destination as soon as possible on any airline, and to be provided with meals and hotels until they get there.

Andrew McConnell, deputy director of communications at the Civil Aviation Authority said: “We appreciate the impact it can have on customers when flights are delayed or cancelled, which is exactly why there are rules in place to protect passengers.

“If a flight is cancelled, passengers should be offered a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity. This can include flights on other airlines, or a new flight at a convenient date.”

Information on the Aer Lingus website about flight cancellations suggests a different approach. It indicates passengers can rebook on “our next available flight” rather than the most appropriate service on any airline – and “that a fare difference may apply”.

The airline spokesperson said: “Aer Lingus remains fully committed to meeting all of its regulatory obligations under EU Regulation 261.”

Further uncertainty awaits travellers with forward bookings from Manchester. The airline has announced a consultation on closing its transatlantic base at the airport, and has stopped selling tickets for flights from late March. Passengers with forward bookings are in limbo, not knowing whether their trips will go ahead.

One passenger, Steven Allan, told The Independent: “I’ve just called them regarding my flight from Manchester to New York in June. They said they can't refund me or rebook me because as it stands the flights have not been cancelled. Really frustrating circular discussion.”

The airline says all passengers with bookings from April onwards “can contact Aer Lingus to request a refund or to request that they be reaccommodated with an alternative flight”.

Were the base to be closed, it would affect 200 staff – including around 125 cabin crew and 40 pilots.

The airline set up a base in Manchester in late 2021, seeking to capitalise on the gap in the market left by the collapse of Thomas Cook two years earlier.

But according to an internal Aer Lingus staff circular seen by the Irish Independent, the base has not been making enough money. It reads: “Whilst the Manchester base is profitable, the margins at the base are significantly below that in other comparable parts of Aer Lingus’ business.”

The circular added: “It is our intention to consult over issues, such as what a phased reduction in the operation would look like, both in terms of dates and resourcing, what opportunities exist within Aer Lingus, or indeed within or outside of the IAG group for alternative employment and the possible terms of a severance package at the Manchester base including any arrangements in relation to notice.”

Cabin crew are represented by the Unite union, whose general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “This is a profitable base and Aer Lingus’ plans to close it amounts to simple economic vandalism, while showing a complete disregard for its loyal workforce.”

The union is balloting members on industrial action over the proposed closure. Unite says: “Strikes could begin in late February, causing major disruption to flights on the long-haul routes.”

Thousands of passengers were hit last autumn by a series of strikes by Aer Lingus cabin crew in a dispute over pay and allowances.

