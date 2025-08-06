Aer Lingus crew injured after plane suffers ‘tailstrike’ during landing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Aer Lingus cabin crew members sustained injuries after a “tailstrike” during an aborted plane landing, an investigation has revealed.

An Airbus A321 flying from Dublin to Washington Dulles Airport on 30 August 2023 gained substantial damage after the incident, the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has found.

The injured cabin crew members were seated in the rear of the aircraft and sustained “lower back ache and strain” when the plane made contact with the runway, known as a tailstrike. It was carrying 145 passengers and six crew members.

As the aircraft descended, a drop in headwind and gusty conditions led to a partial loss of lift, which the pilot attempted to correct.

During the landing, the plane bounced slightly, then pitched up too much, causing its tail to strike the runway.

It became airborne again and landed “uneventfully” in a second attempt.

One of the injured cabin crew said that the first touchdown was similar to a hard landing – where an aircraft lands with greater speed and force than normal. She heard a bang during the second touchdown which seemed to come from underneath the aircraft.

She said she had experienced hard landings before, but nothing like this incident.

She also told the investigation that she was not aware of the term “tailstrike” before the event and that the subject had not been covered during regular safety training.

According to the report, an audible safety feature designed to prevent tailstrikes was not emitted by the flight warning system, which meant the crew was not informed in advance. As a result, the “tailstrike checklist” was not actioned.

A report from a US-based repair organisation found damage on the outside of the plane, including material loss with punctures and cracks at the frame stations, but minimal internal defects were created.

The aircraft was grounded requiring repairs and did not return to operation until January 2024, five months after the incident.

Following the occurrence, the operator outlined several implemented Safety Actions including tailstrike awareness and identification in annual cabin crew member training and tailstrike awareness simulator training for flight crew.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus toldThe Independent: “Aer Lingus has received the AAIU’s report into a tail-strike occurrence on a landing at Washington Dulles Airport in August 2023.

“Aer Lingus engaged extensively with the AAIU during its investigation process and implemented a number of safety actions following the occurrence, including implementing training-related safety actions covering awareness and identification, as well as simulator training.

“Aer Lingus notes that consequently there were no safety recommendations contained in the AAIU’s report.”

