Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

An iconic Devon hotel said to have inspired two Agatha Christie novels has scrapped multi-million sale plans after securing funding for refurbishment.

The Burgh Island hotel, a Grade II-isted property which served as inspiration for Evil Under the Sun and And Then There Were None, has been taken off the market after refinancing £5.4 million in loans and receiving additional funding from Metro Bank.

Burgh Island is believed to have hosted gmany high-profile guests, including Christie, Noel Coward and Winston Churchill, since it was built in 1929.

The novelist lived in the beach house – her ‘writer’s retreat’ – on the island in the 1930s.

The Palm Court Bar is described as “a temple of Art Deco” ( Burgh Island )

The private tidal island off the coast of south Devon has been placed on the market for £15 million, and a potential buyer pulled out of a sale on the day of the exchange.

Now, refurbishment plans include enhancing the collection of art deco antiques, new water treatment works, a new roof and the reinforcement of sea defences to prevent cliff erosion.

The Art Deco hotel is joined on the island by two restaurants – The Nettlefold and The Ballroom – and also features a tennis court, pool and The Pilchard Inn.

In 2023, the hotel spent £3 million on renovations to staff rooms on the island and the mainland.

Murder mystery, dance and conservation shark tagging events are also offered to guests visiting the upmarket hotel.

The Burgh Hotel sits on a tidal island 18 miles from Plymouth ( Burgh Island )

Rates for a one-night stay in Burgh Island’s 25 rooms start from around £400 or groups can hire the entire island for weddings or parties from £23,000.

Owner Giles Fuchs confirmed his commitment to refurbish hotel infrastructure after withdrawing it from the market.

“I am delighted to announce that I will be continuing as the owner of Burgh Island. The refinancing agreed with Metro Bank will facilitate further investments in the hotel and enhance its infrastructure, services and beauty while maintaining its art deco authenticity and commitment to sustainability,” he said.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast