Woman slams Air Canada for shredding her luggage

A woman has slammed Air Canada for shredding her luggage after losing it on a domestic flight.

Casey Dubyk posted a video of the ripped-open bag with damaged clothing inside to Tiktok, after it was finally returned to her by the airline.

Ms Dubyk says she flew to Calgary from Vancouver International Airport on 26 September.

She had initially brought the bag as carry-on, but was forced to check it into the hold by airline staff.

She claims she arrived in Calgary to find her bag had not arrived at the luggage carousel, and later had it delivered to her - completely shredded - with no notification or apology from Air Canada.

“Can we get a BIG shout out to @Aircanada for delivering my lost luggage to my hotel room. A call or note would have been nice but I guess this is OK too,” she captioned her TikTok video.

In the video, which has already racked up 56,400 views and nearly 2,000 comments, Ms Dubyk modelled the clothes that were damaged inside the bag, putting on a heavily ripped red dress and a dark vest top, as well as showing torn jeans and other garments.

“@Air Canada left it at my hotel while I was at dinner like this without a note or calling to explain,” she added in a follow-up comment.

Followers were shocked by the state of the luggage, with one writing: “Did it go through the engine? What the hell?”

“Did they drag it to your hotel for 50 miles or something,” asked Jamie Desmond.

“Sorry, there was no room IN the plane for your bag, so we hung it from the tail flaps,” quipped another follower.

“@Aircanada u better take this girl shopping,” commented another user, Tammy.

“I switched to a hard shell suitcase after the first time I flew with them,” commiserated another person.

Some airport staff got involved in the debate, with one writing: “Ex airport employee here, looks like it got caught in the conveyor system and copped belt burn.”

“The initial reaction was like, shell shock, laughing and then just crying,” Ms Dubyk told Canada’s CBC News.

“There’s a couple people that I guess work in baggage service that commented on the TikTok and they said that it looks like it got caught in the belt conveyor and then it just [had] a friction burn,” she added.

She estimates that the torn bag amounted to around $1,100 CAD (£715) of damage.

Ms Dubyk added that airline has since reimbursed her for her flight and given her a $300 (£195) credit as compensation.

Air Canada told CBC News: “The overwhelming majority of bags arrive as expected.”

“Despite our best efforts, sometimes things don’t go quite as planned and baggage may regrettably sustain damage, which can occur as it goes through airport baggage systems.”