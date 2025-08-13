Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air Canada is preparing for a complete shutdown of its operations by the weekend, announcing a gradual suspension of flights ahead of a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants.

The country's largest airline confirmed that cancellations will begin on Thursday, escalating through Friday, with a full cessation of services for both Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge expected by Saturday.

This drastic measure follows a 72-hour strike notice issued on Wednesday by the union representing approximately 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.

In response, the airline promptly issued a lockout notice.

Customers whose flights are cancelled will receive notification and are eligible for a full refund.

Air Canada also stated it has made arrangements with other Canadian and foreign carriers to provide alternative travel options where possible.

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said in a statement: “We regret the impact a disruption will have on our customers, our stakeholders and the communities we serve”.

Air Canada said Wednesday it will begin a gradual suspension of flights to allow an orderly shutdown of the country's largest airline as it faces a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants on Saturday

On Tuesday, Air Canada said it had reached an impasse with the union as the two sides remained far apart in contract talks.

The union has said its main sticking points revolve around what it calls flight attendants’ “poverty wages” and unpaid labor when planes aren’t in the air.

“Despite our best efforts, Air Canada refused to address our core issues,” the union said in a bargaining update posted online.

The union rejected a proposal from the airline to enter a binding arbitration process, saying it prefers to negotiate a deal that its members can then vote on.

Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President of Advocacy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), called for calm ahead of the looming Air Canada strike.

She said: "Small businesses are deeply concerned with the prospect of an Air Canada strike given the massive economic uncertainty currently facing the country.

“One-third of Canadian small firms depend on the summer tourism season for their revenues, and we cannot afford to lose a single day.

“Given the ongoing tariff disputes with the United States and China, Canadian businesses are scrambling to find new suppliers and customers in other provinces or other countries.

“Removing Canada's major domestic and international carrier from service would be another blow at this critical time.

“We are calling on the airline and union to resolve this issue with no disruption to service. If this is unsuccessful, Ottawa needs to immediately intervene to avoid the significant economic damage a strike would have on Canada's economy."