Air India plane grounded after emergency system triggered on flight to Birmingham

An Air India flight was grounded in Birmingham after its emergency turbine deployed on approach to landing.

Crew operating flight AI117 from Amritsar, India, to Birmingham detected that the emergency power system had activated shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

The ram air turbine (RAT), a backup propeller used when main power systems fail, was deployed on the Boeing 787-8 during its descent.

The RAT automatically deploys when aircraft lose power and can signal engine failure or low pressure in a plane’s hydraulic systems.

According to the airline, “all electrical and hydraulic parameters were found normal, and the aircraft performed a safe landing”.

The Boeing landed safely with no reported injuries to passengers or crew following the 11-hour flight.

Air India consequently grounded the aircraft for inspection and cancelled flight AI114, the scheduled onward journey to Delhi.

The airline said in a statement: “The operating crew of flight AI117 from Amritsar to Birmingham on 04 October 2025 detected deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) of the aircraft during its final approach.”

It added: “The aircraft has been grounded for further checks and consequently, AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi has been cancelled and alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate the guests. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority.”

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the RAT deployment.

The RAT is believed to have also been deployed on an Air India Boeing 787-8 before the fatal Ahmedabad plane crash in June that killed 260 people, 19 of them on the ground.

According to the preliminary crash report, flight 171 lost power in both engines just after takeoff.

Per the report, this is supported by video footage showing the deployment of the RAT and the examination of the air inlet door of the auxiliary power unit (APU).

