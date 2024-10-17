Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An Air India flight from Mumbai to London Heathrow has become the latest target for a string of hoax threats against Indian carriers.

Flight AI129 was approaching the Essex coast after a nine-and-a-half flight from the Indian city. It appeared to be descending for a normal landing at Heathrow.

But suddenly at 12.24pm UK time, the Boeing 777 changed course, flying north across East Anglia.

It is reported that RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept and escort the aircraft after a threat was made about a bomb on board.

Reports say the pilot told an air-traffic controller: “There is a suspected bomb on board, requesting landing sir. We have a bomb threat. Air India 129 is requesting this.” The crew were instructed to fly north and enter a holding pattern.

The London-bound passenger jet flew a series of holding circuits over the Suffolk-Norfolk border before returning to its original trajectory. After further holding over east London because of air-traffic control congestion, the 777 landed uneventfully, around 90 minutes behind schedule.

When serious concerns are raised about terrorism aimed at UK-bound aircraft, they are normally directed to Stansted airport in Essex where specialist security is available.

The Boeing 777 is six years old and is configured for 342 passengers.

It was due to return to Mumbai at 2pm, but due to the late arrival it is unlikely to leave for India before 3pm.

The Times of India is reporting that AI129 was one of five Air India flights that have been a target for hoax threat messages today. Its sister company, AI Express, received six threats, and IndiGo and Vistara two each.

In the most extreme case this week, a Delhi-Chicago flight was diverted to the remote airport of Iqaluit in the Canadian Arctic.

Passengers were flown on to Chicago in a Canadian air force transport plane.