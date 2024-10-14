New York-bound flight with 239 passengers diverted after multiple bomb threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



An Air India flight bound for New York was diverted soon after takeoff and evacuated following a bomb threat, in a tense day for Indian aviation marked by multiple bomb threats.

The AI119 flight from Mumbai carrying 239 passengers made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport early Monday morning, police in the capital said.

"All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal. Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption," Air India said in a statement.

The bomb threat was made via a post on X, Usha Rangnani, a senior police officer incharge of security at the Delhi airport, said.

The Boeing 777 aircraft had taken off from Mumbai at 2.27am local time and landed in the capital after flying for about an hour and a half, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.

The passengers were told to deplane at around 4.10am, leaving behind their luggage, and made to wait in the holding area at the airport.

AI119 was one of three international flights leaving from the Mumbai airport to receive bomb threats on Monday but it was the only one that had to be diverted.

An IndiGo flight to Jeddah and another to Muscat were held off at the airport after receiving bomb threats. The flight to Jeddah was taken to an isolated bay and took off after mandatory security checks.

"As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay and following the standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated,” the airline said. “Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

The 6E 1275 flight to Muscat was scheduled to depart at 2am local time but left after a delay of seven hours following similar checks.

A train from Mumbai also received a bomb threat.

The threat, which police said turned out to be a hoax, threatened to blow up the train with a time bomb.

The Howrah Mail was halted at Jalgaon station at 4am and continued its journey after security checks.