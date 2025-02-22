Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal minister has accused the Indian flag carrier airline of "cheating passengers" after he was allegedly forced to sit on a broken seat for his journey.

Indian agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan publicly criticised the Air India airline for allotting him a “broken" seat on the flight from Bhopal city to the capital New Delhi.

Mr Singh Chouhan in a post on X alleged that when he asked the airline staff why the seat allotted to him was broken, he was told that the management was selling seat ticket despite being advised against it. He claimed there "many" such broken seats on the aircraft.

"My co-passengers requested me to change my seat and sit on a better seat but why should I trouble another friend for my sake," he said, adding that he continued the journey – estimated to be about 1.5 hours – by sitting on this same seat.

Mr Singh Chouhan said his impression that Air India's service would have improved after the Tata group took over the management, but turned out to be false.

"I don't care about discomfort in sitting but it is unethical to make passengers sit on bad and uncomfortable seats after charging them full amount," he said, adding: "Isn't this cheating the passengers?"

The airline apologised for the "inconvenience" caused to Mr Singh Chouhan and said it was looking into this matter "carefully to prevent any such occurrences in the future".

"We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, kindly DM us a convenient time to connect," it added.

India's Tata Group took control of state-run carrier Air India – the nation's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier – in 2022, regaining ownership of the airline after nearly 70 years. With the takeover, Indians had hoped for an improved service, but so far they have faced disappointment.

A viral social media video last year revealed a passenger’s “nightmare” first-class experience on Air India, after he found ripped furnishings, dirt around his seat and a broken in-flight entertainment system.