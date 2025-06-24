Multiple passengers and crew fall ill on Air India flight from London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven people fell ill 35,000 feet in the air on an Air India flight from London to Mumbai, reporting feeling dizzy and nauseous.

Flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai had taken off on Monday 23 June when some passengers and crew began to feel ill.

During the nine-hour flight, five passengers and two crew members said they were experiencing symptoms such as dizziness and nausea.

After the Boeing 777 had landed, two passengers and two crew members continued to feel ill.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the incident to The Independent: “On board flight AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai, five passengers and two crew reported feeling dizzy and nauseous during different phases of the flight.

“The flight landed safely in Mumbai, where our medical teams were ready to provide immediate medical assistance.

“After landing, two passengers and two cabin crew, who continued to feel unwell, were taken to the medical room for further examination and were later discharged.

“We are investigating the incident and have duly notified the regulator.”

Another Air India flight from the UK headed to New Delhi was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

The airline confirmed that its flight had received a bomb threat, so it decided to divert the flight to Riyadh to undergo security checks.

“The inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destinations.”

Following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that killed over 200 people, Air India has axed 15 per cent of its international wide-bodied schedule over the next few weeks to undergo enhanced safety checks on its fleet.

