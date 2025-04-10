Man accused of urinating on a fellow passenger mid-air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An “unruly” Air India passenger has been reported to authorities after allegedly urinating on a fellow traveller on their way to Bangkok.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 9 April on a flight from Delhi, India, to Bangkok, Thailand.

“Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on April 9, 2025,” the airline said in a statement to The Independent.

“The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the authorities.”

"In addition to warning the unruly passenger, our crew offered to assist an aggrieved passenger to take up a grievance with authorities in Bangkok, which was declined at the time.

“The standing Independent Committee will be convened to assess the incident and determine the action, if any, to be taken against the unruly passenger.

“Air India continues to follow the SOPs [standard operating procedures] as laid out by DGCA in such matters,” the statement added.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu was also questioned about the incident, telling the Indian Express that the ministry would look into the details and speak to the airline.

“If there is any wrongdoing, we will take necessary action,” he commented.

This is not the first time urination has caused distress to passengers and crew on flights as well as disruption to journeys.

In November, a Ryanair flight was forced to alert authorities ahead of landing in Tenerife after several passengers became disruptive on board, including one person urinating in the aisle.

Ryanair told The Independent at the time: “The crew of this flight from East Midlands to Tenerife (4 Nov) called ahead for police assistance after a small number of passengers became disruptive onboard.

“The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Tenerife Airport and these passengers were removed.”

In August, a former NFL player forced a plane heading from Boston to Ireland to turn around after he allegedly urinated on a passenger mid-flight.

Gosder Cherilus, 40, of Wakefield, Massachusetts was taken into custody once the Delta Airlines aircraft bound for Dublin landed back at Boston Logan International Airport.

Dr Connee Bush, the passenger who the man allegedly urinated told WCVB: “I could not believe the copious amounts of urine. My blanket was soaked. There was a puddle in my seat when I got up. There was urine splattered on the monitor screen in front.”

