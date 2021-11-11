Incidents of ‘air rage’ doubled due to mask rules, says Iata

Rules around compulsory mask-wearing have driven a surge in “air rage” incidents involving unruly passengers, according to airline body Iata.

In an article in its Airlines magazine, the International Air Transport Association reported that the rate of unruly passenger incidents had doubled in 2020 compared to previous years, and confirmed that the trend has continued into 2021.

In an informal survey of Iata’s Cabin Operations Safety Technical Group, the association found that one member airline had recorded more than 1,000 incidents of non-compliance in a single week, while another had calculated a 55 per cent increase in unruly passenger incidents based on the number of travellers carried.

“One explanation for the hike in incidents is that the context has changed,” said Tim Colehan, Iata’s government and industry affairs assistant director.

“Not wearing a mask is arguably no different to not wearing a seatbelt or not putting your laptop away. They involve a failure to follow instructions.

“But because of the pandemic and the public health implications, not wearing a mask makes it much more personal and has caused confrontation between passengers.

“It has also led governments such as the United States to take a zero-tolerance approach and to encourage incident reporting by crew.”

In the article, Iata calls on governments worldwide to review their laws and guidelines around health and hygiene on flights, ensuring that the rules are clear and any penalties are sufficient to deter rule breakers.

“Criminal prosecution remains an option for more serious incidents with large fines or prison sentences,” Colehan told Airlines magazine.

“These offences must be enforced vigorously, and the consequences of such behavior publicised.”

The news comes as the US’s Federal Airline Association (FAA) reported 4,600 incidents between January and early October 2021 - 72 per cent of which related to non-compliance with the country’s federal mandate to wear a mask on all planes and in airports.

The US recently extended its country-wide mask mandate - which applies to all airlines’ flights and all airports - until 18 January 2022.

In reaction to the surge in unruly passenger incidents, Delta Air Lines recently called for a unified, cross-airline “no fly list” of troublesome passengers to be shared.