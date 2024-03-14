Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The engineer who was rostered to oversee the UK’s air-traffic control system on the August bank holiday last year was at home when both the main and back-up computers failed.

A report has revealed it took 90 minutes for the staff member to reach work and start to fix the failed Nats flight system.

More than 700,000 passengers were hit by the failure of the UK’s air-traffic control system on one of the busiest days of the decade.

At 8.32am on Monday 28 August, the UK’s air-traffic control computer system, and its back-up, failed for several hours.

While no flights were in danger, the dual failure cut the capacity of UK airspace by 92.5 per cent: from a maximum of 800 flights per hour to just 60.

Once the engineer arrived and rebooted the system, the problem was eventually solved seven hours after it began.

The outage caused the cancellation of 1,600 flights on the day. Four hundred more followed over the next couple of days, due to planes and pilots being stranded out of position by the air-traffic control shutdown.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) set up an independent review, which has now published its interim report.

The panel says that 300,000 people had their flights cancelled, while a further 400,000 incurred delays.

“This had considerable financial and emotional consequences for them,” the report says.

The failure collectively cost airlines tens of millions of pounds. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, said: “This report contains damning evidence that Nats’ basic resilience planning and procedures were wholly inadequate and fell well below the standard that should be expected for national infrastructure of this importance.”

The cause of the shutdown was a flight plan for a flight by French Bee from Los Angeles to Paris Orly, which contained duplicate “waypoints”: DVL, the code for both Devil’s Lake in North Dakota and Deauville in northern France.

The report sets out the sequence of events that shut the system down within 20 seconds:

The Nats system “identified a flight whose exit point from UK airspace, referring back to the original flight plan, is considerably earlier than its entry point.”

“Recognising this as being not credible, a critical exception error was generated.”

The system, as it is designed to do, “placed itself into maintenance mode to prevent the transfer of apparently corrupt flight data to the air traffic controllers”.

“The same flight plan details were presented to the secondary system which went through the same process as the first with the same result: a second critical exception error and disconnection.”

The flight plan was “filed in accordance with standard procedures”, the report says.

“At that point, further automated processing of flight plan data was no longer possible and the remaining processing capacity was entirely manual,” the investigators add.

Fixing the problem took longer than it might have done, the report finds. The engineer responsible for overseeing the system “was rostered on-call and therefore was not available on site at the time of the failure”.

It says: “Having exhausted remote intervention options it took 1.5 hours for the individual to arrive on-site in order to perform the necessary full system restart which was not permitted remotely.”

A more senior engineer “was unfamiliar with the fault message” recorded in the log, the report says.

The company that built the system, Frequentis, was not asked for assistance “for more than four hours after the initial failure despite their having a unique level of knowledge”.

The CAA panel aims “to draw lessons from the incident which may help the prevention of future incidents, or at least to reduce the scale of the impact on consumers, airlines and others”.

The Independent has asked Nats for a response to the report.

In October 2023, airlines raged about the 28 August failure to MPs on the Transport Select Committee.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Europe’s biggest budget airline, Ryanair, told the committee: “Like most airlines we didn’t find out from Nats, we found out from Eurocontrol shortly after 11am.

“The numpties at Nats didn’t tell us. We had to find out from someone else that they’d crashed their system.”

The Ryanair CEO has repeatedly called for his opposite number at Nats, Martin Rolfe, to go.

For more travel news, views and advice from Simon, download his daily Independent Travel podcast.