Major air traffic control outage grounds flights across London
Traffic control issues have grounded planes in the London area, including at Heathrow airport
Major delays have been reported to flights in the UK due to traffic control issues, grounding planes in the London area.
In a statement, Gatwick Airport said the technical issue meant there are currently no departures while the situation is being resolved.
Several flights bound for London Heathrow have already been cancelled or diverted to other airports, including British airways flights from Budapest, Marseille and Nice.
Birmingham airport says departing flights from UK airports have been suspended
Birmingham airport said "departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended".
Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports are being forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.
Air traffic control provider confirms 'technical issue'
Air traffic control provider Nats has said that a “technical issue” at its base in Swanwick has caused disruption to flight.
They said: “We are limiting the number of aircraft flying in the London control area in order to ensure safety, which is always our first priority.
"We apologise for any delays this may cause.
"Our engineers are working hard to resolve the problem as quickly as possible and we are working closely with airlines to help minimise disruption.
"At this stage we cannot say how long it will be before operations are back to normal.
"Please check with your airline on the status of your flight."
