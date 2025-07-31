Air traffic outage live: Flights resume after technical fault grounds 150 planes and triggers airlines’ backlash
Nats says radar fault is fixed but passengers face delays and diversions as airlines deal with backlog
Flights have now resumed at UK airports after a technical glitch in the National Air Traffic Service (Nats) systems caused more than 150 cancellations yesterday.
Nats said the radar-related issue was detected at 4.05pm and resolved within 20 minutes by switching to a backup system.
More than 100 flights were cancelled after the 20-minute air traffic control outage grounded planes and suspended take-offs across the UK.
Nats has said its systems are fully operational again and air traffic capacity is returning to normal - but there was a backlog of flights following the outage, with many delayed.
“This was a radar-related issue which was resolved by quickly switching to the back-up system during which time we reduced traffic to ensure safety,” Nats said, adding that there was “no evidence this was cyber-related”.
Thousands of passengers were left stranded across Europe after planes were diverted, some returning to their departure cities.
Travellers stranded on planes told The Independent of “terrible communication” from airlines and “chaos” in the airports.
Gatwick, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Heathrow, and Manchester Airports were all among the airports across the UK affected by the outage.
Air traffic control should be far more robust, says British couple stranded in Malta
John and Julie Rusher were stranded in Malta Airport as they wait for a flight from Birmingham to arrive before it takes them back to the Midlands.
The plane left Birmingham two hours late, Mr Rusher said.
“Our delay will be at least 2 and a half hours and that doesn't account for any lingering air traffic control issues at Birmingham on our return,” he adds.
“We are experienced travellers and we are comfortable and having something to eat. This is the 3rd Ryanair flight in 10 weeks with air traffic control delays. Yet I can order a meal to my table with my phone.
“I believe air traffic control should be the most robust system commercially and for security and safety. Clearly is isn't at this busy time of the year.”
Shortly before 9pm UK time, Mr Rusher sent an update to confirm the pair were boarding the flight. Flights to Manchester and Gatwick were also leaving, he said.
Head of UK’s air traffic control provider under pressure to resign
The head of the UK’s air traffic control provider, Nats, is under pressure to resign after another technical failure disrupted hundreds of flights on Wednesday — the second such incident in two years.
The glitch caused delays nationwide and forced airlines like British Airways to limit flight operations.
Ryanair called for Nats CEO Martin Rolfe to step down, blaming him for repeated failures. The airline’s chief operating officer, Neal McMahon, said: “It is outrageous that passengers are once again being hit with delays and disruption due to Martin Rolfe’s continued mismanagement of Nats.
“Yet another ATC system failure has resulted in the closure of UK airspace meaning thousands of passengers’ travel plans have been disrupted. It is clear that no lessons have been learned since the August 2023 Nats system outage, and passengers continue to suffer as a result of Martin Rolfe’s incompetence.”
Flights resume at UK airports after technical glitch
Flights have now resumed at UK airports after a technical glitch in the National Air Traffic Service (NATS) systems caused more than 150 cancellations on Wednesday.
NATS said the radar-related issue was detected at 4.05pm and resolved within 20 minutes by switching to a backup system.
Despite the quick fix, airlines and passengers faced major disruption during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
Ryanair’s chief operating officer, Neal McMahon, called the incident “utterly unacceptable” and demanded the resignation of NATS CEO Martin Rolfe, blaming “continued mismanagement” and a failure to learn from the August 2023 outage.
EasyJet’s David Morgan also criticised the repeat failure, saying: “It’s extremely disappointing to see an ATC failure once again causing disruption to our customers.”
Although flights are departing again, airlines have urged passengers to check with their carriers before heading to the airport.
NATS has confirmed the issue was not cyber-related and stressed that safety procedures were followed throughout.
Airlines demand answers from air traffic controller Nats
As of 10pm on Wednesday, 84 departures and 71 arrivals were cancelled at UK airports, with London’s Heathrow experiencing the highest number of disruptions.
Several incoming flights were also rerouted to cities across Europe, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
EasyJet’s chief operating officer, David Morgan, expressed frustration over the situation, saying: “It’s extremely disappointing to see an ATC failure once again causing disruption to our customers at this busy and important time of year for travel. While our priority today is supporting our customers, we will want to understand from Nats what steps they are taking to ensure issues don’t continue.”
Airlines are seeking answers from UK air traffic control provider Nats after a technical glitch led to over 150 flight cancellations, causing major disruption for thousands of passengers on Wednesday.
Man fears missing brothers wedding after flight cancellations
A man whose plane was cancelled from Heathrow Airport after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical issue, said he was worried he would miss his brother’s wedding.
John Carr, a chiropodist from Stourbridge, was on his way to Norway with a group of friends to help set up his brother’s wedding, for which he is best man, when he found out after checking in his flight was cancelled.
The 35-year-old told the PA news agency from outside Terminal 3 he was stressed.
He said: “I’m pretty gutted. We’ve got loads of stuff in the suitcases to set up the venue, because we’re obviously flying to Norway. We’ve got the wedding rehearsal to do. It’s quite stressful.”
His friend James Hedges, also from Stourbridge, added: “We found out today; we’d already checked in and gone through the security checks.
“We were in the departures lounge, and we were literally sitting down having a burger when it came up on the (screen). Our flight was still showing as if it was leaving, and they were waiting to give us a gate and that that would be given at 4.45pm. When that time came around, it then switched to cancelled.”
Ryanair calls on Nats CEO to resign after system failure
Ryanair has called on Nats CEO Martin Rolfe to resign after a system failure has caused flight delays across the UK.
“It is outrageous that passengers are once again being hit with delays and disruption due to Martin Rolfe’s continued mismanagement of NATS. Yet another ATC system failure has resulted in the closure of UK airspace meaning thousands of passengers’ travel plans have been disruptedm” said Ryanair COO Neal McMahon.
“It is clear that no lessons have been learnt since the Aug’ 23 NATS system outage and passengers continue to suffer as a result of Martin Rolfe’s incompetence.
“If NATS CEO Martin Rolfe fails to resign on the back of this latest NATS system outage that has disrupted thousands of passengers yet again, then UK Transport Minister Heidi Alexander must act without delay to remove Martin Rolfe and deliver urgent reform of NATS’s shambolic ATC service, so that airlines and passengers are no longer forced to endure these preventable delays caused by persistent NATS failures.”
Systems were down for just 20 minutes
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin writes:
The disruption at British airports has been caused by systems being down for just 20 minutes, The Independent understands.
Passengers are experiencing major delays in the wake of the traffic control issues, which has seen planes grounded and planes diverted to other areas.
Travellers have been warned that continued disruption is expected and they should check with individual airports for advice.
Knock-on effects of air-traffic control shutdown at London City, Luton and Southend airports
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder writes:
Passengers on later flights on Wednesday face long delays as a result of the air-traffic control shutdown. For example, the afternoon flight from Lyon to Luton diverted to Paris CDG as a result of the UK airspace shutdown. It eventually arrived at 8.50pm, three hours behind schedule. The subsequent trip to Jersey was delayed three hours, with a correspondingly late return – instead of arriving at Luton from Jersey at 8.30pm, the expected time is close to midnight.
At Southend, easyJet’s flights from Faro was diverted to Bordeaux. An incoming plane from Gran Canaria ended up on the island of Jersey, and a round-trip to Amsterdam was cancelled.
London City airport was badly affected, with one British Airways flight from Glasgow returning to its starting place, and links to Rotterdam, Palma and Amsterdam cancelled.
Continued disruption expected, says transport secretary
We’ve heard from transport secretary Heidi Alexander, who said on X that she is aware of the technical issue which shut down air traffic control operations.
“I have been informed systems have now been restored but continued disruption is expected, and passengers should check with individual airports for advice,” Ms Alexander added.
