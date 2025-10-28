Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sean Duffy, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, has confirmed air traffic controllers are not being paid because of the government shutdown.

The budget crisis has plunged public services into turmoil, with hundreds of airports forced to cancel or delay thousands of flights because they cannot afford to pay staff.

That means flight schedules have been thrown into chaos, leading travelers to desperately work out what their rights are before heading to the airport.

Duffy has warned that the problem could continue to drag on, though, as he told Fox and Friends that things could get worse before they get better.

open image in gallery Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says that the delays are going to get worse before they get better ( AP )

"The first day is hard, but the second day is even harder than that, he said. “And the third day. Because they have gas, they have childcare costs.”

Controllers, TSA officers and air safety personnel are required to work without pay during a shutdown, forcing many to take “second jobs,” according to Duffy.

The shutdown will continue until Congress agrees on a spending plan, although Republicans and Democrats remain at loggerheads over GOP plans to axe Affordable Care Act subsidies and to slash Medicaid.

Is it safe to fly during a government shutdown?

The Transportation Secretary would not answer questions on Fox & Friends about how safe it is to fly amid the shutdown.

“I need my controllers focused on the airspace, not on the finances at home,” he simply said.

However, earlier this month, Henry Harteveldt, the president of the Atmosphere Research Group, spoke to CBS News to reassure people that flying remains safe during a government shutdown.

“There is no slacking,” he said. “FAA safety standards don't go on hiatus just because the government is shut down."

Should travelers expect delays because of the shutdown?

open image in gallery Thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled because of a government shutdown which is entering its third week ( Getty )

In order to keep up the high standards of flight safety required by law, airports limit the number of planes that can take off each day.

On Sunday, more than 3,000 flights were cancelled across the country as the lack of pay led to major staff shortages, according to the BBC.

Duffy told reporters that an average of 5 percent of flights are being delayed per day. However, this number has risen to as high as 53 per cent.

While the shutdown drags on, jetsetters can expect delays to continue.

What should travelers do to minimize the impact of the delays?

Melanie Fish, a travel expert at Expedia, told The Washington Post that people should arrive at the airport much earlier than normal.

Since there could be staffing shortages at TSA, queues could take much longer than normal.

Another expert, John Rose from Altour, said travelers should book flights with longer connection times in case their first plane is delayed.

“I like people to prepare for these things because it’s going to get a lot worse if the shutdown continues,” he told The Post.

Can you get a refund if your flight is delayed because of the shutdown?

open image in gallery Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden’s secretary of transportation, introduced laws which require airlines to give you a refund if delays exceed a certain duration ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

If your travel plans are disrupted, rules introduced by the Biden-Harris administration require airlines to give you a full refund if the delay exceeds a certain duration.

Refunds become available after three hours for domestic flights and after six hours on international flights.

At the time, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that “passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them.”

All of those laws remain in effect even during a government shutdown.