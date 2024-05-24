Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Today is busiest day for UK air travel since 2019, with two flights taking off every minute

‘Absolute carnage trying to get through security at Birmingham airport’ – passenger Chloë Pardoe

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Friday 24 May 2024 15:16
Comments
Going places: Passengers at Birmingham airport, where 15 per cent more people are expected than over the same spell in 2023
Going places: Passengers at Birmingham airport, where 15 per cent more people are expected than over the same spell in 2023 (Simon Calder)

UK flight departures have hit their highest level since October 2019, with flights taking off at an average of more than two per hour around the clock.

According to the aviation analytics firm Cirium, over 3,150 departures are expected on Friday 24 May.

Friday is normally a very busy day at UK airports, especially on the eve of a bank holiday weekend. In addition, schools are breaking up at the start of a week’s half term.

In the four days up to bank holiday Monday, 11,959 flights will depart from UK airports, with a total of more than 2.1 million seats. The figures are 5 per cent higher than the corresponding weekend last year.

Some airports will handle their highest number of passengers ever for a late May bank holiday.

Birmingham airport reports a 15 per cent increase in passengers over the same spell in 2023, with 221,500 travelling out of the airport from Friday 24 May until Sunday 2 June – almost 25,999 per day.

On X, passenger Chloë Pardoe wrote: “Absolute carnage trying to get through security at Birmingham airport, Queues out of the airport door after an hour queue for bag drop. Shocking considering half term is kicking off.”

The airport is urging passengers to turn up at the earliest time the airline recommends.

Manchester airport is expecting 100,000 travellers per day through the holidays – up 5 per cent on a year earlier.

London Stansted will handle slightly fewer passengers, with 375,000 anticipated between Friday and Monday.

Gatwick airport has not revealed expected numbers, but says its top three destinations are Barcelona, Malaga and Faro, with the leading long-haul destinations being Dubai, New York and Orlando.

Top 5 UK airports for flights and passenger numbers

Heathrow

Gatwick

Manchester

Stansted

Edinburgh

Top 5 destinations from UK airports

Dublin

Amsterdam

Palma

Alicante

Mallaga

Top 5 airlines flying UK airports

easyJet

British Airways

Ryanair

Jet2

Tui

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in