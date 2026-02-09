AirAsia flight diverted after mid-air cabin pressure alert
Flight D7221 changed course around two hours into the flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur
An AirAsia flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Brisbane last night following a change in cabin pressure a few hours into the flight.
After departing from Sydney at 9:50pm, Flight D7221 was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 3:30pm, but the aircraft needed to change course at at 11:56pm local time.
AirAsia told The Independent: “Shortly after takeoff, the flight crew observed an alert related to cabin pressure.
“While the cabin pressure remained at a safe level, the Captain chose to make a precautionary diversion to Brisbane airport, in line with established operational safety procedures.
“The aircraft will undergo a detailed engineering assessment in line with safety protocols.”
The aircraft sent the international general emergency code "squawking 7700” when the alert was noted, which is used by pilots in emergency situations.
The airline said: “All 142 guests and 11 crew disembarked without incident”.
With passengers and crew in Brisbane, AirAsia shared an updated flight schedule: “Once the aircraft has been assessed and deemed safe to operate, guests will continue their journey to KUL.
“The newest estimation of time of departure from Brisbane to Kuala Lumpur is 7:00pm on Monday 9 February. All guests have been accommodated, and service recovery options are being offered.”
Benyamin Ismail, General Manager at AirAsia X said: “This precautionary diversion was carried out in line with our operational safety procedures. Our flight crew are highly trained in safety procedures and took the appropriate measures for an issue of this nature.
“Guests were kept informed by the crew, and have all received accommodation and food vouchers while travel arrangements are being made. We sincerely thank our guests for their patience and understanding throughout the situation.”
