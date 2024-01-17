Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Passengers on a Thai AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Phuket were shocked and angered when they discovered a snake in the cabin’s overhead compartment.

The discovery led to some passengers moving away from the seats that were closer to the snake while others took out their phones to record the reptile. A TikTok video of the incident, shared by a user with the handle @wannabnailssalon, gathered over 3.4 million views since it was posted.

The tiny snake was seen slithering over the overhead cabin lights above the overhead compartment on an AirAsia Airbus A320 plane on 13 January.

One of the cabin crew members reportedly tried to capture the snake inside an empty disposable plastic water bottle. The snake was later swept into a garbage bag using a plastic bottle.

It was not immediately clear how the snake ended up inside the aircraft.

The snake was found as the plane was preparing to land at the Phuket airport.

Once the plane landed, the plane was searched thoroughly. Reports said that no other snakes were found.

Some observers on TikTok likened the situation to the Hollywood film “Snakes on a Plane” – a 2006 action thriller by David R Ellis starring Samuel L Jackson that follows an FBI agent escorting a witness on a flight when criminals release venomous snakes, causing chaos.

The Independent has reached out to AirAsia for comment.