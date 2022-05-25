Always dreamed of getting the Queer Eye treatment, complete with a home makeover from the show’s Bobby Berk?

We may not be able to call in the Fab Five, but we can direct you to this glamorous California pad - recently renovated by Bobby and listed on rentals platform Airbnb.

The swanky accommodation offering, known as “Casa Tierra” is located in California’s Palm Desert, not far from the site of the annual Coachella music festival.

The living room, home to Bobby’s signature earthy tones and black-painted woods (Airbnb)

With seven bedrooms, heated pool, vast wooden sun-deck and hot tub, the design-dream rental features tons of Berk’s signature interior flourishes, from black- or dark-painted doors and wooden trim to earthy raw woods and linen soft furnishings.

The Spanish-style casa is surrounded by striking desert landscape and is pet-friendly, with a golf course on hand nearby for anyone looking to improve their swing.

“My desert oasis, affectionately known as ‘Casa Tierra’, is a fiercely unique Spanish-style getaway featuring more than 5,000 square feet and modern yet cosy touches throughout,” writes the TV personality in his host’s statement.

The exterior of the Californian desert rental (Airbnb)

“The overall design reflects the colour and textures of the desert landscape and embodies both the indoor and outdoor lifestyle that Southern California is known for. It’s an ideal mountainside escape with an abundance of privacy.”

Mr Berk also says he provides “Up-close inspo for guests’ own design projects with my tips and tricks showcased throughout the space.”

The property is just under two-and-a-half hours’ drive from either Los Angeles or San Diego’s airport.

A bedroom at Casa Tierra (Airbnb)

Don’t expect to host a mega-bash for your 16 guests, however - one of the key house rules is “No parties or events”.

Still, guests are welcome to bask in the interiors guru’s calming living spaces, plus sit out in that hot tub under the desert stars.

It won’t break the bank, either, depending on how many guests you can tempt along with you.

The sun deck at the Palm Desert house (Airbnb)

The Independent researched the next available dates at Casa Tierra (with a two-night minimum booking period), and found that it would cost £1,970 a night for two nights - that’s £123 a night per person, or £246 a night per couple.

Rentals giant Airbnb recently overhauled its search functions so users can narrow down listings by theme - such as those with incredible views, cool design, amazing pools, countryside or historical homes.

The major update to the website’s user experience includes being able to search listings via 56 categories.

Representatives of the platform said these were inspired by the trends they’re seeing from customers - adding that user wishlists containing “design” in their title grew by 175 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019.