Airbnb host catches guests using property as a ‘full-blown nightclub’

An Airbnb host was forced to kick out guests renting a property after she discovered they were running a “full-blown club” – complete with bouncers.

In a video shared on TikTok, Jessica White said she checked the CCTV outside the Airbnb that she manages after she got a notification that there was noise.

“I had to get out in my PJs to kick them out … this is how NOT to rent an Airbnb,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

She posted a number of follow-up videos, including one showing the party being broken up and another of the damage done by those in the Airbnb.

Ms White, whose bio describes her as a “property management/cleaning business owner”, told The Daily Dot: “After glancing at the cameras, and realising that this party was a huge liability and completely out of control (with over 20 cars and around 100 people), I had to make a decision to evict them, which is not something that I like to do and I really try to avoid it at all costs.

“From the time that I realised I needed to take action to the time that I got there was about two, maybe two-and-a-half hours. There were certain protocols to follow. Since it was private property, the officers weren’t able to legally evict them; I had to be there to tell them to leave our property.”

The initial video has been viewed more than 13.5 million times.

While Ms White hasn’t revealed the cost of the damage, she confirmed that it was “quite a lot”, adding: “This is a high-end rental with high-end guests that stay.

“They are required to take out all trash and clean all dishes, and to take care of things. So it is a big deal for all this to be left.”

She shared a further TikTok video that showed list of check-out requirements that guests are made aware of when booking, plus the house rules – which explicitly forbid parties.

Opinions on the video were split, with some suggesting that the Airbnb guests did nothing wrong.

One user wrote that because they had security they should have been allowed to stay: “Seems like a pretty calm party.”

Another described the hiring of bouncers the behaviour of a “five-star guest”.

“As long as it’s spotless when [they’re] done I don’t see a problem,” read another comment.

However, others supported Ms White. One viewer said: “People don’t realise there’s rules for renting and there’s neighbours, it’s not their house [and] the owner has to pay for repairs and damage”.

The Independent has contacted Airbnb for comment.

According to Airbnb’s Community Disturbance Policy, disruptive gatherings are prohibited, regardless of size, and the company states that “reducing the number of unauthorized parties at Airbnb listings has long been a priority”.