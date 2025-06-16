Hotels, not ‘scapegoated’ Airbnb, to blame for overtourism says company chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airbnb has blamed the hotel industry for overtourism in Europe following criticism that its services are pricing out local residents in popular holiday destinations and contributing to overcrowding.

Theo Yedinsky, vice-president for public policy at the home rentals company, said that his company was the victim of “scapegoating” by local authorities in cities such as Barcelona, following a spike in anti-tourism protests across the continent.

Rather than short-term rentals, Mr Yedinsky said it was, in fact, the hotel industry that was contributing to overtourism, not Airbnb properties.

“We end up getting a lot of the blame, especially in city centres [but] the reality is overtourism is really driven by the hotels,” he told the Financial Times.

“It is totally unfair.”

His comments come after a weekend which saw thousands of protestors gather in major cities across southern Europe to demonstrate against overtourism.

In Barcelona, protesters carried banners with slogans reading “your holiday, my misery” and “mass tourism kills the city”, while similar demonstrations occurred in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastian, Ibiza and Granada.

Protests also took place in Italy, including in Milan, Venice, Naples, Palermo and Genoa.

Critics argue that overtourism results in adverse economic, environmental, social and cultural consequences, including increased pollution, limited resources (such as water), inflated prices for local people and overcrowding.

Local people argue they are being priced out of their own cities due to rising rents and the conversion of homes to short-term rentals.

In May, Spanish officials ordered Airbnb to remove over 65,000 holiday rental listings in the country for breaching regulations.

And in January, Greece announced a one-year ban on new short-term rental registrations in Athens following a dip in affordable housing for local residents.

In response, Mr Yedinsky said: “I think the Mayor of Barcelona needs to look at the construction of hotels, he needs to look at hotels in general ... and they need to build more housing.

“They are scapegoating Airbnb. They are attacking a fraction of the problem and then wondering why it’s not getting better.”

Spain’s consumer rights minister, Pablo Bustinduy, said the tourism sector “cannot jeopardize the constitutional rights of the Spanish people”, which enshrines their right to housing and well-being.