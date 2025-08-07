Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two friends were left shocked after being rejected from their Airbnb booking because they are Welsh.

Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, from Cwmbran, in southeast Wales, booked a one-night stay in Manchester for a concert at the Co-op Live Arena in November.

The pair told the Airbnb host they were traveling from Wales when arranging the stay. But just over an hour later, they saw that their payment had been refunded, and their booking request had been declined.

Upon asking the host why the booking had been refused, the host responded: “Because you're from Wales.”

The friends are accusing the owner of discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. The legislation protects people from prejudice in the workplace and in wider society, including on the grounds of nationality.

On social media, Jemma Gough called the comment “absolutely horrendous.”

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Jemma said “my flabber had never been so gasted.”

“When I heard that my mouth hit the floor,” she said.

The school support officer told BBC Radio Wales that it made her feel like an outsider and not welcome.

She said: “It was pure discrimination just from where we’re from.

“I am so proud to be Welsh, I think that's why I decided to speak out.

“I want to challenge these narrow views.”

A spokesperson for Airbnb told The Independent: “Discrimination, including on the basis of nationality, has no place on Airbnb. As soon as this report was brought to our attention, we reached out to the guest to provide our support and suspended the host while we investigate this matter.”

