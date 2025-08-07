‘My flabber has never been so gasted’: Shock as Airbnb host rejects guests because they’re Welsh
One guest called the reason for the cancellation ‘absolutely horrendous’
Two friends were left shocked after being rejected from their Airbnb booking because they are Welsh.
Jemma Louise Gough, 38, and Jamie Lee Watkins, 37, from Cwmbran, in southeast Wales, booked a one-night stay in Manchester for a concert at the Co-op Live Arena in November.
The pair told the Airbnb host they were traveling from Wales when arranging the stay. But just over an hour later, they saw that their payment had been refunded, and their booking request had been declined.
Upon asking the host why the booking had been refused, the host responded: “Because you're from Wales.”
The friends are accusing the owner of discrimination under the Equality Act 2010. The legislation protects people from prejudice in the workplace and in wider society, including on the grounds of nationality.
On social media, Jemma Gough called the comment “absolutely horrendous.”
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Jemma said “my flabber had never been so gasted.”
“When I heard that my mouth hit the floor,” she said.
The school support officer told BBC Radio Wales that it made her feel like an outsider and not welcome.
She said: “It was pure discrimination just from where we’re from.
“I am so proud to be Welsh, I think that's why I decided to speak out.
“I want to challenge these narrow views.”
A spokesperson for Airbnb told The Independent: “Discrimination, including on the basis of nationality, has no place on Airbnb. As soon as this report was brought to our attention, we reached out to the guest to provide our support and suspended the host while we investigate this matter.”
