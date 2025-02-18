What airlines have resumed flights to the Middle East after Gaza ceasefire?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following the January ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, global airlines have resumed flights to and from the Middle East, lifting previous suspensions enacted due to safety concerns.

The resumption of air travel marks a start to return to normalcy for some parts of the region and signals increased stability in the area.

Below are carriers that have already begun resuming or have announced a resumption of flights, and those whose services remain suspended:

Resumption announced

Air Baltic

Latvia's airBaltic has said it plans to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv from April. It announced the suspension in late September.

Air France

Air France began gradually resuming flights between Paris and Tel Aviv from January 25. Transavia France, a low cost unit of Air France-KLM AIRF.PA, resumed flights between Paris and Tel Aviv on Jan. 28.

Both carriers have also resumed services between Paris and Beirut.

Air India

The Indian flag carrier will resume flights to and from Tel Aviv from March 2, it said on January 29.

Delta Air Lines

The U.S. carrier said on January 23 it would restart its daily nonstop service from New York to Tel Aviv on April 1. The suspension was announced on September 19.

Easyjet

open image in gallery Easyjet plans to resume flights from June 1 ( Getty Images )

The UK budget airline plans to resume flights to and from Tel Aviv from June 1.

Emirates

UAE's state-owned airline resumed flights to Beirut and Baghdad on February 1, with a second daily flight to Beirut set to debut from April 1. The suspension started in late September.

ITA Airways

The Italian carrier resumed flights between Rome and Tel Aviv on February 1, initially with one daily flight. The suspension had been in place since September 30.

Lufthansa Group

The German airline group resumed flights to and from Tel Aviv from February 1. Flights to Tehran remain suspended until February 28 and to Beirut until March 29.

Ryanair

Europe's biggest budget airline plans to operate a full schedule of flights from Tel Aviv this summer, senior executive Eddie Wilson said on January 9.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline will restart its service from New York to Tel Aviv on March 15. United will also add a second daily flight on the route, planned to start from March 29.

Wizz Air

The Hungary-based airline has resumed flights to Tel Aviv and Amman as of January 16.

Flights suspended

Aegean Airlines

The Greek airline in August 2024 cancelled flights to and from Beirut until March 29.

Air Algerie

The Algerian airline has suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice, it said on August 1, 2024.

KLM

KLM has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until end-March 2025.

Low cost unit Transavia Netherlands has said it will not fly to Lebanon and Jordan until at least the end of March, while Tel Aviv flights have been removed from schedule until further notice.

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until October 25, 2025. It suspended its flights to Israel in August 2024.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until the end of March 2025.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until March 29 while Vueling will keep operations to and from Tel Aviv suspended throughout the first quarter of 2025.

LOT

The Polish carrier has suspended flights to Beirut until May 12. It paused flights to Lebanon in August.

Sundair

The German airline has cancelled flights between Beirut and Bremen until March 26. The suspension started on September 23.

SunExpress

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS, has suspended flights to Beirut until March 31.

Virgin Atlantic

The UK carrier has suspended Tel Aviv flights until the end of March. The suspension has been in place since September.

Iran/Lebanon

Lebanon halted an Iranian flight to Beirut on February 14 after the Israeli military accused Tehran of using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash to Beirut to arm Hezbollah.

It extended the suspension of flights to and from Iran on February 17 without clarifying the period of the extension.

Iran said in turn it would not allow Lebanese flights to land until its own flights were cleared to land in Beirut.