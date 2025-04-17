Experts explain why you really should put your phone in airplane mode during a flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re one of the many passengers who lets out a groan when instructed to turn your mobile phone to flight mode when flying, you’re far from alone.

With many airlines offering in-flight wifi and Bluetooth, the “no phones” directive can strike passengers as outdated and unnecessary, particularly when it’s not entirely clear why this needs to happen.

And if you’ve ever forgotten to do this on a flight, you’ll know that nothing much happened as a result of this oversight.

This isn’t always the case, however.

Gudmunder Tomas Sigurdsson, vice president of flight operations for Icelandair, explained that using any personal electronic device, such as mobile phones, during a flight can interfere with an aircraft’s communication and navigation systems.

While most airplanes are designed to minimise the risk of such interference, Sigurdsson told Fodor’s that it is a risk, particularly “during critical phases of flight such as takeoff and landing,” he cautions.

He adds that aviation safety is “based on layers of protection” and that “restricting cellular signals in flight is one of them.”

Interference from cell phones could “potentially lead to missing critical information like traffic alerts, runway assignments or changes to the route,” adds commercial pilot, flight instructor and engineer Bobby Dutton.

“Any misunderstanding of these transmissions could lead to dangerous situations very quickly,” he warns.

Pilots trying to land in adverse weather conditions, such as thick fog, may also need to rely on precise guidance from air traffic controllers in order to land safely, adds Anders Akerberg, safety manager at SAS.

Sigurdsson notes that while “a single phone may not cause a major issue, multiple active devices transmitting signals inside the cabin” can create a bigger safety risk.

Airlines are also keen to minimise distractions during takeoff and landing, he adds.

“The crew needs passengers’ full attention,” he continues. “Using personal devices can delay responses in case of an emergency.”

“Aviation is all about making good choices before you get into trouble,” adds Dutton.

So next time you roll your eyes at having to switch off your phone, remember that it’s for your own safety.

“This is not just an airline policy,” cautions Sigurdsson. “It is an international aviation safety regulation.”