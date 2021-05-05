Boy sneaks onto airport baggage belt

A child who rode a luggage belt at a US airport managed to escape unscathed.

The nine-year-old boy “dove” onto the baggage belt at Minneapolis-St Paul International airport on 2 May, according to an airport spokesperson.

Local outlet MPR News reported that the boy jumped on the belt in the airport departures area and was taken all the way to where the bags are separated to be loaded onto planes.

Footage from the incident shows the boy trying to crawl back off the moving belt.

The child was found quickly by police, and was not injured.

The incident happened when a large group of travellers, including the boy, were checking in bags for a trip.

Initially, no one noticed the boy was missing, due to the large number of people checking bags in.

The airport spokesperson said it’s likely there will be a baggage system security review to ensure a similar event doesn’t happen again.

It’s not the first time a child has had a mishap with an airport baggage belt.

In 2019, airport CCTV cameras captured the moment an inquisitive toddler clambered aboard a moving baggage carousel and was swept through machines and into the heart of Atlanta International Airport.

The two-year-old boy apparently walked away from his mother without her noticing while she was printing her boarding pass at a ticket machine.

Video showed him hoisting himself aboard the moving platform and lying on it face down, where he was rapidly transported towards the flaps where the conveyor belt exits the room. Workers eventually found him on the moving conveyor belt and handed him back to his mother.