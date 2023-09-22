Airport chaos as hundreds of holidaymakers queue for hours after e-gates close

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of holidaymakers were forced to queue for hours as e-gate passport control gates stopped working in airports across the country.

Families with children and elderly passengers faced lengthy wait times overnight, with reportedly limited staff on shift at Gatwick and Luton to assist with the situation.

Several customers took to social media to express their outrage, with one user writing that it was a “shambles”.

A London Gatwick spokesperson later confirmed that it was part of a planned “routine maintance across all airports”.

Pictures and videos on social media show hundreds of disgruntled passengers waiting near passport control, with one woman writing that it took “over an hour” to go through immigration.

One person wrote: “Latest episode of ‘Nothing Works in this Country.’. Plane arrives at 2am at Luton after ongoing issues with UK air traffic control throughout the month. The icing on this shit cake is that e-gates are down nationally, so the elderly, people with kids and disabled are all queuing.”

