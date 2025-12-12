Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
The best and worst US airport lounges revealed (and the No.1 isn’t operated by an airline)

Research ranked general-access lounge networks across America

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Friday 12 December 2025 10:20 GMT
Credit-card-operated lounges generally outperform those run by airlines, according to a new study. Pictured is a Delta Air Lines Sky Club lounge
Airport lounges are there to provide some welcome respite from the stresses of air travel — but it’s not the ones operated by airlines that are best for this, according to a new study.

In research by survey firm J.D. Power that ranked general-access lounge networks across America, credit-card-operated lounges generally outperformed those run by airlines.

For the list, 1,430 travelers who had visited a U.S. airport lounge in the past year were asked to rate customer satisfaction across eight categories in order of importance: value of the experience; staff; food and beverage; cleanliness/upkeep; amenities; ease of access; ambiance; and Wi-Fi service.

In first place was the American Express Centurion Lounge, with 16 locations across the U.S., followed by Capital One Lounge and Delta Sky Club.

American Express Centurion Lounge has been ranked the No.1 lounge network in the US. Pictured is the Amex Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Chase Sapphire Lounge came third, followed by American Airlines Admirals Club in fourth and Alaska Airlines Lounge in fifth. Bottom of the table was the United Club.

The survey revealed that “food and beverage” is the most popular lounge amenity, with 74 percent of respondents making use of it, followed by “rest and relaxation (62 percent) and an escape from the airport crowds (37 percent).

The study also found that lounges have become a major driver of airport and airline selection: 47 percent of lounge customers report planning their routes based on lounge access, and 82 percent report choosing a specific airline based on lounge access.

More than one-third (34 percent) of lounge customers use credit card perks to gain access to an airport lounge, while just 21 percent are granted access due to elite frequent flyer status, and 18 percent have a standalone lounge membership.

Delta Sky Club tied in second place with Capital One Lounge. Pictured is the Sky Club in Salt Lake City International Airport
“Airport lounges have become so popular that many airports are now starting to mimic their designs and layouts in their public terminal areas," said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality, and retail at J.D. Power.

"Lounges are clearly resonating with travelers, as expanded access through credit card perks and other non-status-related offers has fueled demand, bringing with it the unfortunate side effect of increased crowding.

“This is driving the demand for additional lounge space within airport terminals.”

The best and worst US airport lounges

  1. American Express Centurion Lounge
  2. Capital One Lounge (tied for second)
  3. Delta Sky Club (tied for second)
  4. Chase Sapphire Lounge
  5. American Airlines Admirals Club
  6. Alaska Airlines Lounge
  7. United Club

