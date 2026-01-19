Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten Air Canada passengers skipped immigration and customs at Ottawa airport after they were misdirected straight toward the exit.

Air Canada flight 1413 landed in Ottawa just before 8pm on Sunday, 11 January, after a three-hour flight from Cancun, Mexico, with 192 passengers onboard.

Passengers entering Canada usually go through a border checkpoint to have their passports and travel documents examined and to declare any goods before heading to the baggage claim.

For 10 passengers, however, entering Canada was a lot quicker than usual when they mistakenly skipped immigration and customs after being led through a swing gate.

Heather Badenoch told Canadian broadcaster CBC that she was among the travellers who were misdirected.

"I remember as we were exiting through the double doors, the person in front of me turned to me and said, ‘Does this seem right?'" she said.

"Then we were down the escalator, and I didn’t have any checked bags, and so I was tired and eager to get home and left.”

Travellers entering Canada are required to submit a declaration either in advance or at kiosks at the arrival airport, explaining their travel plans to Canadian officials.

Ms Badenoch said she did not submit a declaration, nor did she pass through immigration, and instead ended up fast-tracking to the baggage claim area.

Air Canada said that passengers on the flight “were inadvertently misdirected when leaving the aircraft” at the gate and were not directed to the Canada Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) inspection hall at the Ottawa airport.

The airline said that once the error was discovered, staff contacted the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and most customers were redirected to the customs hall.

A spokesperson confirmed to CBC, however, that 10 passengers were not “properly processed by customs” and said that the airline is working to contact those individuals.

Ms Badenoch said on Saturday, 17 January, that she had not heard from Air Canada or the CBSA, despite almost a week passing by.

"This is such a weird situation," she said. "I don't actually know how this happened. I'm kind of curious to find that out as well, because in hindsight, I'm wondering, do I have to do something now? Do I need to go back and submit something? What do we need to do next, right?"

In a statement Saturday, CBSA told The Independentthat 10 passengers left the airport without clearing customs. The agency says it received the passengers' names from the airline and is in the process of following up with each traveller.

“The majority of the passengers were located and brought to the CBSA for processing; however, 10 passengers left the airport without reporting to the CBSA. Passenger names were shared by the airline with CBSA operations, which completed admissibility and security checks and is following up with each traveller to finalise the necessary processing requirements.”

The CBSA noted the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Customs Act require airlines to “present their passengers to the CBSA for examination upon arrival to Canada”.

It added: “Failure to do so is a serious contravention which may incur significant penalties.”

The Independent has contacted Air Canada for comment.

Read more: Air Canada flight diverted to Auckland after pilots detect ‘unusual odour’