The end of September normally brings fewer problems for airline passengers – with the summer peak ending and carriers winding down their schedules, pressure on aviation in Europe and beyond is eased.

But air travellers will be faced with a range of issues from the start of October.

In Belgium, a national strike is scheduled for 1 October – with Brussels airport expecting “a major impact on airport operations on that day” as security staff walk out.

Around four out of five flights will be cancelled.

The airport management said in a statement: “To avoid long waiting times at the security screening, airlines have decided in consultation with Brussels airport to cancel or reschedule a large number of departing flights on 1 October.

“The airlines will inform the passengers of the impacted flights directly.”

A Brussels Airlines spokesperson said: “A national manifestation organised by the unions of security workers in Belgium will take place on October 1. Consequently, capacity at the security screenings at Brussels airport will be reduced.

“The airport has requested all the airlines to review their schedules accordingly. Brussels Airlines has therefore taken the difficult decision to cancel most of its flights on 1 October.

“Passengers whose flight is cancelled will be contacted by Brussels Airlines. The airline will offer an alternative flight schedule and will do its utmost to get everyone on their destination with the least possible delay. This can be a flight on an earlier departure date, a later date or the same day via another hub of Lufthansa Group.”

Brussels Airlines is a sister carrier to Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, Swiss and Lufthansa.

October brings multiple other problems for air travellers, according to the latest bulletin from the Opsgroup.

The group, an international membership organisation for pilots and other aviation staff, has released its latest bulletin detailing the challenges.

Madrid: One of the airport’s four runways will soon be closed for repairs for six weeks. Runway 14R/32L will close from 2 October to 12 November, meaning a reduction in movement capacity of around 25 percent.

Mumbai: The airport will be completely closed from 11am to 5pm local time) on 17 October for pre-monsoon season runway maintenance.

Singapore: Singapore airport will be closed for brief periods on 8 and 16 October for the annual military exercise Bersama Lima.

The Opsgroup also warns: “Lebanon’s CAA has announced a ban on pagers and walkie-talkies aboard civil aircraft until further notice.”

