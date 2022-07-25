Jump to content
<p>Queues at a UK airport as a staff survey suggested more than two in five were thinking of leaving the industry (Alamy/PA)</p>

Two in five airport workers are thinking of quitting, says new research

Employees cite stressful working conditions and low pay

Helen Coffey
Monday 25 July 2022 12:53
More than two in five airport workers are considering quitting their jobs, according to new research.

In a poll of 1,700 airport staff by UK jobs site CV-Library, employees cited stressful working conditions and low pay as the reasons behind them considering throwing in the towel.

Only one third of those surveyed said they had received a pay rise in the last 12 months.

However, the recent travel chaos does not seem to have been a big factor in influencing career change considerations, with only 5 per cent blaming the current situation at UK airports, where staff shortages have coincided with a surge in travel demand to create lengthy queues and last-minute flight cancellations.

Lee Biggins, chief executive of CV-Library, said: “With the industry in such disarray, it comes as no surprise that so many airport workers are considering leaving.

“Attempts to turn things around have so far missed the mark and, with peak season now upon us, urgent action is required.

“Based on our data and the voice of both current and ex-airline and airport workers, if salary levels and benefits were enhanced, the crisis could be severely dampened.”

Airports have already seen a huge amount of strain this summer, with daily flight and passenger caps introduced at both Heathrow and Gatwick as staff struggled to cope with the increased number of travellers.

Security queue delays and baggage chaos have blighted the UK’s aviation hubs, while last-minute flight cancellations and reduced capacity have seen air fares soar.

Meanwhile, the great summer getaway this weekend was beset by problems, after Dover and Folkestone were snarled up in gridlock as travellers attempted to cross to France via ferry and Eurotunnel.

The port and various British politicians, including Tory party leader candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, laid the blame squarely on France for failing to provide enough border staff to cope, while other commentators have pointed to the fact that Brexit has slowed down the passport checking process.

