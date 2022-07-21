Airline launches electronic bag tags to speed up check-in

Alaska Airlines is pioneering a new electronic bag-tag system, which would enable customers to skip the label-printing process at check-in and update the tag from anywhere.

Announced in a statement on Tuesday, the US airline’s new electronic luggage tag can be updated with a passenger’s journey details at home, using their smartphone, within the 24 hours before their flight.

“This technology allows our guests to tag their own bags in just seconds and makes the entire check-in process almost all off-airport,” says Charu Jain, senior vice-president of merchandising and innovation.

“Not only will travellers with the devices be able to quickly drop off their luggage, our electronic bag tags will help also reduce lines in our lobbies and give our employees the opportunity to spend more one-on-one time with guests who ask for assistance.”

Airline management predict that the addition of the tags - which are being created in partnership with Dutch company BAGTAG - could save passengers up to 40 per cent on time spent checking in at the airport.

Alaska Airlines’ e-tags (Alaska Airlines)

The tags are set to be rolled out in late 2022, initially to 2,500 Alaska Airlines frequent fliers, who will pilot the scheme.

It will then be rolled out for the rest of the airline’s customer base.

Customers will be able to activate their permanent e-tag with each individual journey, says the airline, simply by touching their phone to it.

The tag “has an antenna that powers and reads the information transmitted from the phone. The e-paper bag tag’s screen will then display the guest’s flight information,” says Alaska.

Mr Jain added that the tags “will not require batteries and are durable enough to potentially last a lifetime”.

“We are very proud to announce the first American carrier adopting our EBT solutions,” said BAGTAG managing director Jasper Quak.

“Alaska Airlines’ relentless efforts to make their passenger journey a true 21st-century experience makes us very confident in a successful rollout among their guests.”

Electronic luggage tags are gaining popularity as a way to track bags through GPS using travellers’ smartphones.

Last month an Australian man stormed the lost luggage area of Melbourne Airport after his GPS bag tag alerted him to its location – weeks after his case was lost.