Alaska Airlines flight diverted after four flight attendants fall sick amid mystery odor in cabin

This is not the first time staff have fallen ill due to a bad odor, according to Haiwaiian media

Madeline Sherratt
Monday 16 September 2024 17:20
Comments
Alaska Airlines made the diversion on Thursday after the mysterious odor left four attendants feeling sick
Alaska Airlines made the diversion on Thursday after the mysterious odor left four attendants feeling sick (Getty Images)

An Alaska Airlines flight was forced to divert shortly after taking off when four flight attendants mysteriously fell sick.

The 810 flight from Lihue (Kauai) to Seattle was diverted to Honolulu around 90 minutes after departing, Alaska Airlines confirmed to The Independent.

The airline stated that upon diversion, the aircraft landed safely in Honolulu, and all four flight attendants were transported to hospital for evaluation in a stable condition.

None of the pilots or 119 passengers on board required medical attention, they added.

Data from FlightAware shows that the flight turned back on itself to the new destination.

Alaska Airlines 810 Flight departed from Lihue and was forced to land in Honolulu after flight attendants fell ill, as the flight tracker shows
Alaska Airlines 810 Flight departed from Lihue and was forced to land in Honolulu after flight attendants fell ill, as the flight tracker shows (FlightAware)

A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines said: “We worked to re-accommodate our guests on other flights to Seattle.

“There were 119 guests and six crew members on the flight which was diverted.

“That aircraft was flown back to Seattle without any passengers on board for additional inspection.”

Beat of Hawaii reported that the flight attendants were female and aged between 28-59. They began to experience symptoms of nausea and disturbed coordination which forced the pilot to make the diversion, according to the outlet.

This is not the first time Alaska Airlines has been forced to divert due to an unknown order.

According to Hawaii News Now, in June Alaska Airlines flight 828 from Honolulu to Anchorage never departed after two female flight attendants were left in a serious condition following reports of an “unknown odor.”

On its website, Alaska Airlines claims that all of their aircraft recirculates fresh air from outside through “hospital-grade HEPA filters every 2 to 3 minutes.” The filters, they claim, can remove 99.9% of airborne contaminants.

