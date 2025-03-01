A lack of snow is irrevocably changing an historic Alaskan sled-dog tradition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Iditarod, the world’s most famous sled dog race, faces its longest course ever due to a challenging lack of snow across the Alaskan wilderness.

This year, mushers and their dog teams will tackle a route exceeding 1,100 miles, over 100 miles longer than the traditional course.

This year's starting line has been moved to Fairbanks for the fourth time in the race's history, a decision prompted by insufficient snow cover near Anchorage and along other sections of the trail. The ceremonial start will still take place in Anchorage on Saturday, followed by the official race start in Fairbanks on Monday.

The challenging conditions have also impacted participation, with musher numbers tying the all-time low set in 2023. Despite the hurdles, the race is set to go on, with the winning team expected to reach Nome, the historic Gold Rush town and race finish line, approximately 10 days after the Fairbanks start.

Here is a by the numbers look at the race:

open image in gallery Only 33 mushers will start this year’s race, tied with 2023 for the smallest field ever ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

33

The largest field ever was 96 mushers in 2008.

This drop in participants raises concerns about the viability of the iconic race, which has suffered from inflation, pressure from animal rights groups and climate change.

53

The first Iditarod was held in 1973, making this year’s race the 53rd.

The inaugural event had 34 mushers start the race, only one more than the smallest fields in 2023 and 2025.

Sled dogs were once the main form of transportation in Alaska. Dog teams hauled freight, brought people to other villages and even provided transport for the Alaska Territorial Guard, or the famed Eskimo Scouts, which patrolled the western coast against Japanese attack in World War II.

Dog teams were supplanted by snowmobiles in the 1960s, but interest was growing to honor Alaska’s traditions as the 100th anniversary of its purchase by the U.S. from Russia neared in 1967.

Dorothy Page and Joe Redington Sr. conceived the idea of a long-distance race to honor the Iditarod Trail, a freight-and-mail route from Seward to Nome, which eventually led to the first Iditarod.

This year the Iditarod will honor another famous route: the 1925 Serum Run, in which sled dog teams saved Nome from a deadly diphtheria outbreak.

396 to 528

open image in gallery The ceremonial start of the race ( Anchorage Daily News )

That’s a lot of dogs.

Each musher must have at least a dozen dogs to start the race, but throughout the course, they can have up to 16, meaning there could be up to 528 canines on the trail.

It won’t be that crowded in Anchorage, however. Mushers are limited to eight dogs each for the ceremonial start, or a total of 264 tail-waggers.

1,128

The Iditarod is typically called a 1,000-mile race as mushers and their dogs battle the most challenging elements an Alaska winter can throw at them.

However, that mileage has always been approximate.

Organisers alternate between different routes most years to allow more villages in rural Alaska to serve as checkpoints. In odd-numbered years, the race goes 998 miles along the southern route. In even-numbered years, the race’s mileage drops to 975 miles on the northern route.

This year's event will set a record for the longest Iditarod: 1,128 miles. Organisers had to reroute competitors around a stretch of trail without snow.

A lack of snow this winter in the state's largest city also has curtailed the ceremonial start. Usually the teams course through 11 miles of Anchorage streets. This year, it's less than 2 miles .

100,000

The Iditarod’s four-legged athletes will go through a total of about 100,000 booties during the race. They help protect the dogs’ paws from snow, ice and frigid temperatures.