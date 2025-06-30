Huge fines to be handed out in popular stag do spot in crackdown on bad behaviour
Wearing bikinis or swimwear outside beach or pool zones, drinking alcohol in the street and urinating in public will all be punished with fines
Holidaymakers in Portugal can expect to face significant fines for a range of behaviours deemed antisocial by local authorities this summer.
Visitors to Albufeira on the southern coast of Portugal will be subject to new legislation that came into force on 24 June aimed at curbing “excessive behaviour” in public spaces.
The new code of conduct, which was approved by the Albufeira Municipal Assembly earlier this month, means visitors could be fined the following sums for exhibiting these behaviours:
- Wearing bikinis or swimwear outside beach or pool zones: fines from €300 (£255) to €1,500 (£1,280)
- Drinking alcohol in the street, urinating, or defecating in public: fines from €300 to €1,500
- Nude or sexual acts in public: fines from €500 (£427) to €1,800 (£1,535)
- Wild camping, sleeping rough, or spitting in public: fines from €150 (£128) to €750 (£640)
Signage will be installed throughout the popular tourist resort in a bid to ensure visitors to the region are aware of the new rules.
According to local media, there will be a grace period of public awareness during which time visitors will be warned of the new code rather than facing an immediate fine.
In summer 2024, video footage of eight British men dancing naked in a bar in Rua da Oura, Albufeira’s main party strip, went viral, prompting authorities to crack down on perceived antisocial behaviour by tourists.
City officials fear that such behaviour may do “undesirable damage to the resident population and the image of the municipality as a tourist destination”.
“People have to start changing their mindset and behaviour,” Albufeira mayor José Carlos Rolo said.
“Our goal is to prevent these issues and not have to act after they have happened.”
Mr Rolo has also called on business owners and nightlife staff to ensure tourists are aware of the new legislation.
Albufeira follows Barcelona, Malaga, Dubrovnik, Nice and Sorrento in introducing rules to limit antisocial behaviour amongst tourists.
