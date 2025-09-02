Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air rage is terrifying. The Civil Aviation Authority receives “a number of harrowing letters” each year from passengers who witness “drunk and disruptive behaviour inflight”. The CAA says: “A small minority of thoughtless individuals can leave a much wider collection of fellow passengers distraught and upset.”

Disruption is happening more often. Globally, the number of “unruly passenger incidents” rose by 8 per cent last year, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

Part of the increase in air rage reflects the 5.5 per cent growth in global flights in 2024 compared with the previous year. The remaining 2.5 per cent represents either a deterioration in passenger behaviour or an increasing propensity to report incidents – probably a bit of both.

Each of the 259 incidents a day (yes, about 11 per hour) will have been terrifying for passengers and crew on those flights. Any kind of disruption heightens risk for everyone on board: no one wants crew distracted from their primary task of ensuring safety.

Iata is calling for a system of on-the-spot fines for offenders. But should the law go further? Alcohol is a factor in many air-rage cases. But even if a passenger is drunk but docile, others may be put in danger.

open image in gallery Even if a passenger is drunk but docile, others may be put in danger ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“An intoxicated passenger can become a danger to themselves and others on board the aircraft,” says Iata. “In the event of an abnormal or emergency situation, the intoxicated passenger would likely be less able to comprehend, cooperate, respond, follow instructions or evacuate the aircraft.”

Yet the airlines’ trade group also says: “Offering superior customer service and ensuring passenger satisfaction are common goals of airlines.

"Serving alcoholic beverages to passengers is a practice that has occurred for many years and will likely continue well into the future.”

But should it?

Alcohol is by no means the sole cause of air rage, and often it is just one element – with abuse of other substances and deprivation of nicotine often ingredients in incidents. But passenger access to alcohol is controllable.

One “soft” control is price. On my easyJet flight from Gatwick to Palma next month, I will hesitate to pay €7 (£6) for a small can of Moretti lager – which would increase the cost of my trip by about 10 per cent. Yet I can order a second beer at the same time for only an extra €3.95 (£3.40).

Arguing that subsequent drinks should actually cost more than the first one is unlikely to prove popular. But airlines must consider whether two-for-the-price-of-one-and-a-bit offers are wise.

open image in gallery The inability to smoke can also contribute to air rage ( Getty Images )

Another piece of advice to carriers: trial alcohol-free flights. At this point you may be thinking: “What is Calder smoking?”

Well, tobacco actually plays a part in my argument. While you were probably not alive, let alone a smoker, in the late 1980s, I was both of the above.

In 1988, British Airways was handing out after-dinner cigars to passengers on Concorde, but at the same time trialling smoke-free flights. BA’s experiment was only on routes with multiple daily departures, with only one of the flights each day subject to a ban.

I happened inadvertently to book a Heathrow-Vienna trip on a smoke-free plane Despite my initial horror at being deprived of cigarettes for over two hours, I had to admit that the cabin experience was rather more pleasant. BA and other airlines soon stubbed out the practice worldwide (thankfully, so did I).

Banning alcohol in flight addresses only part of the problem, of course: the availability of drink at all hours at airports is another big concern. But to address the scourge of air rage, you have to start somewhere. Which airline will be courageous enough to try it? While no one enjoys an inflight drink more than I do, I promise to book a seat.

