A group of women shared the wealth before a recent flight by giving fellow passengers free shots of alcohol before they went through airport security.

The travellers had forgotten to check-in their bottles of booze and ran foul of the rule that means liquids in hand luggage must not be over 100ml.

“They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” said Tiktok user “latinnbellaa“, who shared a video of the stunt online.

In the video, other passengers can be seen taking swigs out of a bottle of Malibu Pineapple and Ciroc vodka.

Another traveller can be heard asking where the group are heading. “Miami,” one can be heard responding.

A second video shows the women clinking drinks in a bar, suggesting they made it to their destination.

The video quickly went viral, clocking up 12.5 million views and 1.8 million likes.

Most viewers endorsed the decision to pass out alcohol to strangers, with one commenting: “This is about to be the most lit plane ride. You all have a party group already.”

However, not everyone was a fan in the era of Covid-19.

“The fact that they are taking off their masks to drink from the same bottle,” wrote another user. “I guess alcohol sanitises everything.”

It follows another Tiktoker’s travel video going viral after she shared a “hack” to get the best views of the Giza pyramids.

Travel blogger Kimmie Connor shared a video of her unusual tip on Tiktok, where it was viewed 1.6 million times.

“This is the most ridiculous Giza pyramids hack you’ll ever hear,” Connor says in a voiceover.

“Outside the exit there’s a Pizza Hut and a KFC with this view.” At this point, the camera pans around to show views of the famed Great Pyramid of Giza – one of the original Seven Wonders of the World.

“Walk all the way up to the top – that’s right, keep going,” she says, with the clip showing her emerge with her tray onto a roof terrace with tables and chairs.

“Sure, there’s other rooftops around, but this one is completely empty and you can have it all to yourself – just you and your Zinger.”