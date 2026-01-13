Airport chaos as UK flights to popular Spanish destination diverted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of British passengers hoping to fly between the UK and one of Spain’s top tourist airports, Alicante, are facing delays and diversions due to poor visibility.

Bad weather at Elche Miguel Hernandez airport, six miles from Alicante, has led to at least 18 inbound flight diversions – eight of them from UK airports.

Tui has diverted inbound flights from Cardiff, East Midlands, Glasgow, Manchester and Newcastle to Ibiza.

So far easyJet has diverted three flights originally destined for Alicante. The plane from Birmingham has landed in Valencia, while aircraft from Gatwick and Belfast International are in Murcia.

Passengers are told by easyJet: “We're very sorry that your flight has now been diverted. This is due to low visibility in Alicante. The safety of you and our crew is our highest priority, and we thank you for your patience.

“We plan to refuel and continue your flight as soon as possible.”

Britain's biggest budget airline stressed: “The disruption to your flight is outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance.”

An estimated 1,200 passengers from the UK to Alicante have been diverted, with a similar number waiting on the ground at the Spanish airport to return.

Many departures from Alicante are delayed by around two hours. Under air passengers’ rights rules, travellers on journeys of up to 1,500km whose flights are delayed by at least two hours are entitled to refreshments. For longer European flights, the obligation for airlines begins at three hours.

The Independent has asked easyJet and Tui to comment. Elsewhere in Europe, wintry weather has caused disruption at Bratislava, Prague and Vienna.

A Wizz Air flight from Luton to Bratislava diverted to Budapest. British Airways has cancelled a return trip from London Heathrow to Vienna. The Independent has asked BA to comment.

Further afield, hundreds of Air France passengers are stranded at Ashgabat in Turkmenistan after an engine failure.

