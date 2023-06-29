Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prices for all-inclusive package holidays to some of Europe’s most popular destinations have soared this year, according to data from TravelSupermarket.

Some of busiest Mediterranean tourist spots are affected, such as Majorca in Spain, which has seen a 21 per cent jump for the average cost of a week-long trip, and the Greek island of Crete, which is 25 per cent more expensive than last year, according to BBC News.

Figures compiled by the price comparison website show that, overall, the most popular countries for British holidaymakers – including Portugal, Cyprus, Turkey, Spain and Greece – have seen all-inclusive breaks rise by almost 12 per cent.

When compared to pre-pandemic rates, the average price across these destinations has gone by more than 30 per cent.

And even the lower-cost countries have seen prices go up, with a week in Morocco 27 per cent more expensive and an all-inclusive stay in Bulgaria up 13 per cent.

Simon Calder, The Independent’s travel correspondent, said: “Demand is back with a vengeance – people wanting to make up for lost sunshine, city breaks and adventures.

“Airlines still aren’t back to pre-Covid capacity, and that excess demand and limited supply resolves itself only one way: soaring prices. Which suits the airlines and holiday companies just fine.”

TravelSupermarket calculated the average prices using the results of searches for holidays in the given destinations. Exact costs will vary depending on location and time of booking but this research does give a general trend.

Leaving booking until the last minute to see if prices drop is not the best plan this year, according to Richard Singer, chief executive of TravelSupermarket.

“It is unlikely that prices will fall substantially for this summer,” he said, adding: “Prices for next year are looking on a par with this year.”

Despite the rises, research by Which? shows that all-inclusive trips beat DIY holidays on price, with families able to save hundreds.

One holidaymaker told BBC News that she paid significantly more for her holiday to Crete this year despite taking steps to keep costs low, such as booking in January when cheaper deals were available and by flying on off-peak days.

Prices have also risen in other areas, the TravelSupermarket figures show, with the average rate per night to leave a car at the airport up by 10 per cent, and travel insurance costs also upby 10 per cent.

In one piece of good news, the cost of car hire has come down after spiking last summer.

The average daily rate in Ireland dropped from £203 in August 2022 to £48 this year, with prices falling more than 40 per cent in Croatia, Italy, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.