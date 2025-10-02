You can now book a stay at Amanda Holden and Alan Carr’s renovated Spanish villa

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers can now book a stay in the villa renovated by Alan Carr and Amanda Holden on BBC television programme Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job.

The TV personalities refurbished the 100-year-old townhouse, in the heart of the Andalucían village of Moclín, for £55,000.

Welsh couple Nicola and Mickey Walters purchased the Granada casa after the programme ended and have launched stays for the public.

Named after the presenters, Casa Alamanda Moclín has three double bedrooms, a kitchen, a dining room, two bathrooms, a games room with a bar and a patio area.

The rooms’ interiors are decorated in distinct styles. The “Moroccan Bedroom” is reminiscent of Granada’s Alhambra Palace, including carved arches and original tiling, while the “Ibiza Bedroom” features exposed brick and white timber.

The games room was inspired by exclusive London clubs, with its onyx-topped bar the perfect place to mix holiday sundowners.

open image in gallery Alan Carr and Amanda Holden removing window frames in the bar room during the renovation ( BBC/Voltage TV )

Outside is a private patio garden with stairs that lead up to a roof terrace.

The Walters have opened bookings for three-night minimum stays in the casa, with varying rates from €225 (£196) per night in the high season from May to October, to €195 (£170) per night in the winter months.

The Christmas and New Year period can also be spent at the Spanish property for €210 (£183) per night.

open image in gallery The Games Room and Bar ( Granada Village & Country )

The property can accommodate up to six guests, is self-catered and exclusively used by the guests who book a stay.

“When we watched Casa Alamanda featured on the BBC series Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job, we instantly fell in love with it,” the couple wrote on the website. “The thoughtful renovation by Alan Carr and Amanda Holden beautifully highlighted the charm and potential of the home.

“We were lucky enough to purchase the property after the show, and since then added a few of our own personal touches to enhance its character and comfort while staying true to its unique heritage.”

open image in gallery The Moroccan Bedroom ( Granada Village & Country )

Moclín, a 13th-century village in the northwest hills of Granada province, is famous for its views over the Sierra Nevada mountains and a Moorish castle built by Nasrid rulers.

The village, and others that surround it, host over a dozen fiestas throughout the year, making it a key destination to visit to experience rural Spanish culture.

A 40-minute drive away is Granada, known for its intricate architecture, expressive Flamenco dancing and offering free tapas dishes with every drink. Its airport is the nearest to Casa Alamanda.

