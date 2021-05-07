Which countries are on the amber list?

The UK government has finally announced the hotly anticipated traffic light travel lists that will govern international travel from 17 May in England.

Foreign holidays will become legal again from this date, with countries assigned a colour of red, amber or green, each carrying varying degrees of restrictions.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the destinations that would be designated green and red, with the rest of the world falling into the “amber” category.

The 43 “Red list” countries are deemed the most high risk when it comes to coronavirus, and come with the tightest rules to match: travellers arriving to the UK from these countries must pay to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel and take PCR tests on days two and eight.

According to transport secretary Grant Shapps, red list countries are “those which should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.

The 12 “Green list” countries have the lightest restrictions on arrival, with no quarantine imposed and travellers merely required to take one PCR test within two days of entering the UK.

“Amber list” countries – which include the US and most of Europe – require arrivals to self-isolate at home for 10 days and pay for two PCR tests, one on day two and one on day eight. Travellers have been advised they “should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure”.

All travellers must show proof of a negative Covid test – PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow – before departure to the UK.

Popular holiday destinations to be placed in the amber category include Spain, Italy, France and Greece.

It’s been predicted that most European destinations could be moved to the green list in June as infection rates hopefully fall; the lists are due to be updated every three weeks.

Travel consultant and CEO of the PC Agency Paul Charles has previously said: “We believe Europe will mostly turn green by end of June, as will the USA.”

Here are some of the key holiday destinations that are currently amber:

Amber list holiday destinations