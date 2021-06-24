Fully vaccinated amber travellers will not have to quarantine from ‘later this summer’, government says

The government has confirmed its plan to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries, although they will still be required to take a test.

It intends this change to take effect from “later in the summer”.

The Department for Transport said in an update: “In recognition of our successful domestic vaccination programme, and as part of the Global Travel Taskforce’s checkpoint review, our intention is that later in the summer, arrivals who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine when travelling from amber list countries.

“We expect this to occur in phases, starting with UK residents. They will still be required to take a pre-departure test and a test on Day 2, and any positive results will be sequenced to continue to manage the risk of importing variants.”