Can I travel to amber and red list countries? UK travel rules explained

Foreign travel has opened up in England under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and given restrictions to match based on the risk of importing coronavirus infections back into the UK.

Quarantine-free travel will resume on 19 July for fully vaccinated passengers returning from amber list countries.

Until then, the Department for Travel continues to warn Brits against visiting amber and red destinations for “leisure” purposes, although this will be lifted from 4am on Monday 19 July.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Thanks to our successful vaccine rollout, we’re now able to widen quarantine-free travel to NHS administered fully vaccinated adults and children under the age of 18, and take another step towards fully reopening international travel.

“As we continue with the domestic unlocking, it’s only right we get people travelling again – whether that’s for business to help create jobs, overdue holidays or reconnecting family and friends. However, protecting public health still remains our priority and we will act swiftly if action is needed.”

Here’s everything you need to know about whether travel to red and amber countries is allowed.

Do I need to prove I have an essential reason to visit an amber or red country?

Not necessarily. As of 17 May, the UK government no longer stipulates that you need to show evidence of an “essential” reason in order to go abroad (such as for work or buying a house), regardless of whether the destination you’re travelling to is green, amber or red. However, the destination you’re planning on travelling to might require this depending on what their current entry regulations are: check the latest rules on the Foreign Office (FCDO) destination pages.

Is it illegal to visit amber or red countries for a holiday?

No. While the government is advising against holidaying in any country not on the green list, recreational international travel is no longer illegal in England. Guidance is not the same as law. The Department for Transport has advised travellers that they “should not be travelling to ‘amber’ and ‘red’ countries for leisure”, but there are no fines or penalties issued for going against this advice.

Will my travel insurance count if a country is red or amber?

It’s usually the FCDO advice that determines whether your travel insurance will be invalidated or not. If it advises against all non-essential travel to your destination, your insurance won’t cover you (unless you’ve bought a specialist policy); if it doesn’t, you should still be covered.

This isn’t exactly linked to the “green list”, as explained above – Corfu is rated amber, but is exempt from the blanket travel advisory, for example. It’s worth checking the FCDO guidance and the small print of your policy to find out what exactly is covered; in any case, many insurance providers now have built-in loopholes for when coronavirus restrictions impact your holiday.

Are tour operators offering holidays to amber list destinations?

Some, yes. Major UK travel operator Tui is taking holidaymakers to amber list destinations as well as green list ones. “We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations,” a spokesperson told The Independent.

“We review our holiday cancellations in line with the government updates every three weeks, with the next update due in early June. We know some customers may be unsure about travelling this summer, so we’ve offered free changes 14 days before travel for anyone due to travel before the end of August.”

Airlines are also operating daily flights to a number of amber list destinations, including Barcelona, Tenerife and Alicante in Spain, and Miami and Philadelphia in the US.

If you’re booked to visit an amber country and want to cancel, many travel companies and airlines currently offer flexible rebooking terms, such as switching dates or destination. Check with your holiday provider to see what your options are.