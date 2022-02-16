American Airlines employee detained after Boston airport stabbing

An American Airlines employee was detained on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a colleague at Boston Logan Airport, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Kenrick Smith of Leominster, MA, had become embroiled in a physical confrontation with an unidentified 38-year-old man, which ended in the latter being stabbed with a “Leatherman-brand multi-use tool”, said the police department in a statement.

The incident happened within the airport’s grounds just before 1.30pm, close to Terminal B.

"Evidence suggests the stabbing was solely the result of the dispute between the two men and that the safety of the public and other employees was not threatened," police spokesman David Procopio confirmed in a statement.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries were not said to be life-threatening.

Smith was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at East Boston District Court, according to Procopio.

An American Airlines spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident that occurred at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) involving two American Airlines team members and are working closely with law enforcement to assist in their investigation.”

Yesterday audio emerged of an air traffic control call from an American Airlines flight on Sunday, capturing a pilot speaking to ground staff as a passenger tried to storm the cockpit.

“He’s trying to get in the cockpit,” the pilot says during the call. “We’ve got four passengers now trying to contain this gentleman.”

According to prosecutors, a flight attendant was forced to hit the unruly passenger over the head with a coffee pot in order to stop him, while several other passengers came forward to assist in restraining him.

“We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism,” the airline said in a statement.