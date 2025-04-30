Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American Airlines flight descended into chaos when a female passenger was thrown to the floor by a flight attendant who thought she was trying to breach the flight deck.

The female passenger, who was initially angry about the flight being delayed, yells: “Aren’t you ashamed? I’ll kick you in the balls.” She is then bundled down the business-class aisle by airline staff as a male passenger stands and shouts at her.

The shocking scene was filmed and shared on social media, garnering over 780,000 views.

The woman continued to hurl insults, some homophobic, as she was escorted back to her seat, saying: “You son of a bitch – disgusting – you can’t touch me. You don’t know who you’re talking to – you’re going to get screwed. I went to ask why I was late and this f***** threw me out.”

Another flight attendant stopped to try and calm the other angry passenger, but both he and the woman at the centre of the commotion were reportedly removed from the flight.

The astonishing incident took place on April 24 on flight AA950 from São Paulo to New York.

According to Aeroin, the unnamed female passenger was confronted by flight attendants when she attempted to question a pilot about the delay as he exited the cockpit.

As a consequence of the commotion, the flight was delayed even further as it had to return to the gate to remove the passengers.

The flight eventually took off two hours and 25 minutes later than its scheduled departure time, Aeroin reported.

In a statement, American Airlines said: “On Thursday, April 24, American Airlines flight 950, en route from São Paulo (GRU) to New York (JFK), returned to the gate before departure due to a security issue on board.

“The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we appreciate our customers’ understanding.”

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for further comment.