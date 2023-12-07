Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has claimed that American Airlines offered just $50 in compensation after she was forced to wipe a “visually intoxicated” woman’s sick off her personal belongings mid-flight.

Nicole Schreib shared a video to Twitter/X on Monday (4 December) with the caption “@AmericanAir allowed this intoxicated, verbally abusive woman on my flight despite removing one of her friends. Here she is calling the two men in her aisle “pu**ies” prior to puking on the floor and my bags - $50 credit is all they offered as compensation.”

In the clip, a blonde woman with her feet up on the seat in front of her is heard saying, “You’re both p***ies”, directed at the two male passengers seated in the “verbally abusive” woman’s row, according to Schreib.

American Airlines replied on social media: “We’re sorry to hear you weren’t satisfied by the resolution of your claim. You can request a review by replying to the last email they sent.

“Customer Relations has the final say in these matters. Please reach out to them directly for any further discussion.”

In a follow-up tweet, Schreib wrote: “I was offered the ridiculous amount of $50 compensation for the horrific flight that included wiping that woman’s vomit off my personal belongings,” adding that: “She was visually intoxicated and verbally obnoxious and abusive well before take off.”

The Independent has reached out to American Airlines for comment.

It’s not the first time passengers have encountered bodily fluids in the cabin.

In September, a Delta flight was forced to turn around after one passenger on board suffered diarrhea “all the way through the plane.”

Flight 194 had to decisively make a U-turn back to its departure destination as it was considered a “biohazard” by the crew.

Elsewhere this year, a passenger on an Air Canada flight accused the airline of kicking two women off the plane after they raised concerns about sitting on seats with vomit on them.

The woman who shared the story to social media claimed they were told “they could leave the plane on their own accord and organize flights on their own dime, or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no fly list!”