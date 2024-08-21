Couple arrested on American Airlines plane in saga over bloody hair transplant

Support truly

Two travellers were arrested on board an American Airlines plane in a saga that began over the man’s bloody hair transplant.

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier, 27, and Yusleydis Blanca Loyola, 32, both from Las Vegas, were flying home from Miami on Monday when the crew on board the American Airlines flight noticed profuse bleeding from his head, Local 10 reported.

Miami-Dade Police told the outlet Hernandez-Garnier was asked by airline staff to clean up the blood and replace his bandages, but he said he didn’t have any clean bandages.

When the crew members then asked Hernandez-Garnier to leave the plane, the pair allegedly refused and said: “If they could not fly, no one else can either.”

In a TikTok video posted by Loyola, she is heard shouting that her partner has just had surgery.

Ultimately, the entire plane was forced to disembark in Las Vegas, delaying the flight.

Hernandez-Garnier and Loyola were arrested on the scene for trespassing as they continued to refuse to get off the plane when police arrived.

In a statement to Local 10, police said: “After a brief moment of resisting to be handcuffed, they were subsequently placed under arrest.”

Eugenio Ernesto Hernandez-Garnier, 27, and Yusleydis Blanca Loyola, 32, in mug shots ( Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation )

The suspects were taken to Jackson West Medical Centre, Florida, where Hernandez-Garnier underwent a medical check. They were then transfered to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

American Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to The Independent.

“During boarding of American Airlines flight 1858 on Aug. 19 with service from Miami (MIA) to Las Vegas (LAS), two customers became disruptive and were non-compliant with crewmember instructions,” the spokesperson said.

“Law enforcement responded and removed both customers from the aircraft. We thank our crewmembers for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The delayed flight eventually took off on Tuesday morning.

The couple face charges of trespassing after a warning and resisting an officer without violence.