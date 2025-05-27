Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

American Airlines opens new lounges that are ‘like hotels’, with spa-style showers and fireplaces

The new Flagship and Admirals Club lounges, which share a reception area, are located in Philadelphia International Airport’s A-West terminal

Ted Thornhill
US Travel Editor
Tuesday 27 May 2025 14:07 BST
Passengers will be surrounded by 'natural materials, warm woods and organic textures'. Above is a Flagship lounge fireplace
Passengers will be surrounded by 'natural materials, warm woods and organic textures'. Above is a Flagship lounge fireplace (American Airlines)

American Airlines has opened an “oasis” at Philadelphia International Airport — two connected lounges one-and-a-half times as big as a hockey rink that the carrier claims feel more like hotels than airports, with spa-style showers and cozy fireplaces.

The new Flagship and Admirals Club lounges, which share a reception area, are located in the A-West terminal between gates A15 and A16 and replace the Admirals Club lounge in the A-East terminal.

American said in a statement that “every element” of the lounges “has been thoughtfully curated to balance style, comfort and function”, leading to the spaces “feeling less like an airport and more like a modern hospitality destination”.

The carrier explained that passengers will be surrounded by “natural materials, warm woods and organic textures”, with “zoned lighting and ambient music setting the tone for relaxation or focus”.

The new lounges 'feel less like an airport and more like a modern hospitality destination'. Above is the Admirals Club bar
The new lounges 'feel less like an airport and more like a modern hospitality destination'. Above is the Admirals Club bar (American Airlines)
Seating options include café chairs, bar stools, lounge seats and private work pods. Above is the Flagship lounge bar
Seating options include café chairs, bar stools, lounge seats and private work pods. Above is the Flagship lounge bar (American Airlines)
Seating options include café chairs, bar stools, lounge seats and private work pods, with both lounges, which cover 25,000 square feet, organized into “neighborhoods”.

In the “lounge neighborhood” is “plush seating and a cozy fireplace”, the “dining and bar neighborhoods” are a mix of self-serve stations and full-service bars; the “villas” offer restrooms and spa-style showers, and the kids’ room is a “playful space for families traveling with children”.

Of the two lounges, the Flagship is more upscale.

Here, customers will be greeted with a complimentary glass of Champagne, enjoy panoramic runway views, relax in a spa-style shower and enjoy dishes created by renowned local chef and James Beard Award Semifinalist Randy Rucker.

At the Admirals Club lounge, “a refreshed take on the classic lounge experience”, passengers can sip specialty Don Francisco coffee and order refreshments from a full-service bar.

“We are excited to welcome our customers into American’s newest preflight experience with the opening of our brand-new Flagship and Admirals Club lounges in the A-West terminal,” said Heather Garboden, American’s Chief Customer Officer.

“With more than 19 million travelers passing through Philadelphia last year, our passionate team worked zealously to create a calm, comfortable sanctuary away from the terminal hustle where customers can relax, recharge and feel taken care of before their journey takes off.”

American had more than 355 peak-day departures out of Philadelphia International Airport in 2024 to more than 120 destinations in 26 countries.

