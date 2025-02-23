Flight from New York diverted to Rome after reports of bomb threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was forced to land in Italy due to a bomb threat, the Flight Emergency site and airport sources said on Sunday.

The plane turned around over the Caspian Sea on Sunday and landed in Rome, a spokesman with the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport said.

The spokesman, Francesco Garibaldi did not give the reason for the change in flight plans. He said security checks would be performed as soon as the 199 passengers on board, plus the crew, leave the plane.

“American flight AA292 will divert to Rome en route to Delhi due to a bomb threat,” Flight Emergency, a flight-tracking account, posted on X.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight with about 200 people onboard landed at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport at about 16:20 GMT, according to airport sources.

The plane was over the Caspian Sea when the airline warned the crew of a bomb threat, Reuters sources added.

open image in gallery A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ( @fl360aero/X )

A senior official briefed on the matter was cited by ABC News as saying that a bomb threat was received by email but deemed to be unfounded.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The flight, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport, had been heading to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Dehli.

An Associated Press reporter filmed two fighter jets flying over the airport shortly before the unscheduled landing. Fire trucks were visible on the landing strip on one side of the plane after it landed.

The airport continue to operate normally, the spokesman said.