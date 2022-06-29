<p>Waiting game: Passenger queuing for formalities at Amsterdam airport </p>

Waiting game: Passenger queuing for formalities at Amsterdam airport

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Amsterdam airport tells passengers not to arrive more than four hours before their f flights

‘We kindly ask you to only bring one piece of baggage with you,’ reads request to passengers

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Wednesday 29 June 2022 09:26
Comments

Europe’s busiest airport is warning passengers not to arrive more than four hours ahead of their scheduled departure.

Amsterdam Schiphol airport, which currently has more flights than any other European hub, is telling travellers: “You are only welcome at the departure hall four hours before your flight.

“This way you help us spread out the crowds better and stimulate a smooth flow around the check-in desks and the security control.”

In recent months the Dutch airport has seen extremely long queues due to a shortage of security officers and other ground staff.

In an online statement it concedes there is a problem: “We understand that given the crowds at the airport you would like to arrive at Schiphol well ahead of time.”

Recommended

But addressing passengers who turn up more than four hours ahead, it says: “Are you earlier at the airport? Then you can wait inside Schiphol Plaza until you can enter the departure hall.”

Schiphol Plaza is a “landside” shopping centre around the airport railway station.

The warning was issued two days after Ben Smith, chief executive of Air France-KLM, gave a contradictory message. Speaking to reporters, he said: “Allow extra time to get into and out of airports.”

Amsterdam airport is also seeking to minimise cabin baggage, to try to limit hold-ups in the security search. It says: “Are you flying from Schiphol soon? Travel efficiently and with as little baggage as possible.

“If you travel with checked baggage, it’s helpful if you put all of your hand baggage belongings in there.

“Are you only travelling with hand baggage? Then we kindly ask you to only bring one piece of baggage with you.”

Recommended

Many airlines, including British Airways and US carriers, allow two pieces of hand luggage.

The latest figures from Eurocontrol show Amsterdam in top place for the number of daily flights last week, ahead of Paris CDG, Istanbul, Frankfurt and London Heathrow.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in